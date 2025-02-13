The global financial system will likely reset or fundamentally change this year. What shape it will take will depend on many factors including factors outside the control of the United States. The Mar-A-Lago Accord outlined below by NewsTarget.com based on Mike Adams interview with economist Martin Armstrong and other sources outlines recent financial moves by Trump and provides a plausible explanation as to why the US has initiated these moves, including tariffs.

These actions are strategic and risky. Any move the United States does on its own will be riskier than aligning with other countries. As I outlined in a former article, High Stakes Game: Who will win the Monetary System War for Financial World Control?, there are at least 4 competing financial systems.

Also, the pressure against the dollar is very strong worldwide due to increased financial warfare using the dollar. The unfortunately outcome of this careless warfare technique has positioned many countries around the world squarely against the US dollar (or the European Central Banks). They are strategizing on how to get out. Of course blackmail and payoffs are in play. But anyone who talks to serious financial people outside the US can confirm this.

So anything the United States does may not be embraced by other countries around the world.

Below is NewsTarget’s Mar-A-Lago Accord outline. I believe its worth reading and understanding. I will continue to keep an eye on significant developments and report on them as they occur.

Note: A main source of this information comes from a report written by Dr. Stephen Miran. Miran was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump in December 2024 to chair the Council of Economic Advisers. You can see that report here: A User’s Guide to Restructuring the Global Trading System

Share

-

-

Trump’s global financial chess: The Mar-A-Lago accord set to redefine international debt

President Trump plans to restructure international debt via the Mar-A-Lago Accord, converting foreign-held U.S. Treasury debt into ultra-long-term securities to reduce annual debt service payments and mitigate financial crisis risk.

The Accord, named after Trump’s Florida estate, aims to manage the $31 trillion U.S. national debt by converting short-term and medium-term Treasury bonds into 50-year Treasury bills, lowering the annual interest burden.

Tariffs are used as a coercive tool to ensure compliance with the Accord, targeting China and Europe, which hold significant U.S. debt, to pressure them into accepting the new debt structure.

The Accord has significant geopolitical implications, potentially leading to economic and political fallout, especially with China, which may resist the deal, and Europe, facing a tough choice between compliance and economic disruption.

The plan includes a potential revaluation of gold to back the new long-term Treasury securities, which could see gold prices surge to 20,000 ? 25,000 per ounce, stabilizing the U.S. dollar and restoring global financial confidence.

In a move that could reshape the global economic landscape, President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a major restructuring of international debt through the Mar-A-Lago Accord. This ambitious strategy, detailed in a document by Hudson Bay Capital, aims to convert foreign-held U.S. Treasury debt into ultra-long-term Treasury securities. The plan not only seeks to reorganize U.S. debt obligations but also to reattach gold to the dollar, potentially reducing annual debt service payments and addressing the looming threat of a global financial crisis.

The Mar-A-Lago Accord, named after Trump's Florida estate, is a sophisticated financial maneuver designed to manage the staggering U.S. national debt, which currently stands at over $31 trillion. The plan involves converting the existing short-term and medium-term Treasury bonds held by foreign governments into ultra-long-term securities, such as 50-year Treasury bills. This would allow the U.S. to stretch out its debt payments over a much longer period, significantly reducing the annual interest burden. According to financial analyst Matt Smith, this restructuring is akin to a "national chapter 11" for the U.S. economy, where the country renegotiates its debt to avoid default.

The role of tariffs as a coercive tool

To ensure compliance with the Mar-A-Lago Accord, Trump is leveraging tariffs as a powerful coercive tool. The recent imposition of tariffs on China and Europe is seen as a strategic move to pressure these countries into accepting the new debt structure. China, which holds approximately $867 billion in U.S. Treasury debt, is a primary target. By threatening to impose or increase tariffs, Trump aims to convince China to roll over its debt into long-term Treasury securities. Similarly, European countries, which collectively hold substantial U.S. debt, are also being targeted with tariffs to ensure their cooperation.

The geopolitical fallout

The implications of the Mar-A-Lago Accord extend beyond the financial realm and into the geopolitical arena. The use of tariffs as a bludgeon to force compliance raises concerns about potential economic and political fallout. China, in particular, is unlikely to accept this deal without resistance. The country has been increasingly assertive on the global stage and may choose to retaliate, potentially leading to a more severe trade war or even broader economic conflict. Europe, too, faces a difficult choice: comply with the U.S. demands or risk significant economic disruption.

The gold revaluation hypothesis

Another key aspect of the Mar-A-Lago Accord is the potential revaluation of gold. Financial experts like Jim Rickards have suggested that a gold revaluation could be necessary to back the new long-term Treasury securities. This revaluation could see the price of gold skyrocket to between 20,000 and 25,000 per ounce. The reattachment of gold to the dollar would provide a more stable foundation for the U.S. currency and could help restore confidence in the global financial system.

The global gold shortage is a critical factor in this equation. With central banks and investors alike scrambling for physical gold, the demand far outstrips the supply. This shortage is driving up prices and creating a sense of urgency among nations to secure their gold reserves. The Mar-A-Lago Accord could be seen as a pre-emptive move to secure the U.S. position in a world where gold is once again a crucial asset.

Conclusion

The Mar-A-Lago Accord represents a bold and potentially risky strategy to restructure U.S. debt and stabilize the global financial system. While the plan could offer significant benefits, including reduced annual debt service payments and a revaluation of gold, it also carries the risk of economic and geopolitical instability. As the world watches, the coming days and weeks will reveal the true impact of this ambitious financial chess game. The stakes are high, and the outcome could redefine the economic order for generations to come.

Watch this Feb.12 episode of "Brighteon Broadcast News" as Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, talks about Mar-A-Lago Accord confirms Trump is about to restructure the entire global currency and debt system.