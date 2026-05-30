Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

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The Missing Scientists May Reveal Something Much Bigger | Dave Hodges

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Sarah Westall
May 30, 2026
∙ Paid

This is the full extended version with Dave Hodges. It was originally scheduled to air Thursday night (5-28), but Rumble experienced technical difficulties.

The regular version will air tonight and be distributed across all platforms shortly after. This extended edition includes an additional 15-minute segment.

Also, I am launching Substack-only conversations starting this Wednesday. I’ll be featuring a variety of guests, special discussions, and webinars. Some events will be available exclusively for subscribers.

Here is the upcoming schedule:

  • June 3rd at 4pmCT: Investigative journalist Maryam Heinen

  • June 10th at 4pmCT: Dr Diane Kazer Peptide Webinar

  • June 17th, time to be determined yet: Scientists Ian Mitchell and Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling - Quantum Physics and Healing Webinar

Lots more in the works!

Show Description:

Dave Hodges returns to the program for a deep discussion on the missing scientists, the global power struggles unfolding behind the scenes, and where the current Trump administration may be heading next.

We discuss the growing concerns surrounding scientists and researchers who have reportedly disappeared under unusual circumstances, along with the geopolitical tensions and technological race shaping the future of the world. Dave shares information and perspectives rarely discussed in the mainstream media, connecting dots that many believe are intentionally ignored or overlooked.

Together, we analyze what these developments could mean for the future — from shifting global alliances and economic instability to the expanding role of technology, infrastructure, and centralized power in modern society.

You can follow Dave Hodges at TheCommonSenseShow.com

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