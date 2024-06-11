For a change of pace, I talked to Dr. Jennifer Stankus, the most accomplished person I have ever met. I have a feeling she may be that for you as well.

Here are some highlights of her accomplishments:

In high school she was a world class skier (Jr Olympics) and was ranked number 2 in the world in BMX racing. Dropped out of high school.. not an accomplishment, but she was antsy a rebel and wanted to be done. Decided to get her GED in a months time when she had a 1 1/2 years of school left and joined the military. After the military became an EMT Went to college and also became a police officer Rejoined the military and became a lawyer/JAG officer Left, went back to school and became a emergency room doctor Competed in Ninja Warrior and now on Surviving Mann

So she is a former military member, former police officer, attorney, former JAG officer and an ER Medical doctor. Those are not all of her accomplishments.

She says she wants to squeeze as much out of life as possible because she loves life.

We also discussed a court case where she served as an expert witness on behalf of several police officers. The case was George Floyd like. But in this instance, with her background as an MD, a police officer and a lawyer, she was able to show the jury the truth and aide in justice being served. In the end, she saved the police officers from being used as fodder for the police pitchfork mob.

If the police officers were guilty, then they should have gone down (there are bad apples and corruption in the police). But they were not and amazingly, justice prevailed. We need much more of that.

Anyways, if you want to hear something more uplifting and inspiring, listen to my latest show with Dr. Jennifer Stankus. Here are the details:

Title: The Most Accomplished Person I have Ever Met w/ Dr. Stankus

Description: Dr. Jennifer Stankus joins the program to share her amazing story from high school drop out to the most accomplished person I have ever met. From world class athlete to military vet, JAG officer, emergency room doc to television phenom, and the list goes on. She is inspirational and helps everyone to comprehend how mind over matter makes a difference. She also shares how, as an expert witness, she help win a case against the state supporting the police in a George Floyd type situation.

