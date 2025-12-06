The Most Important Part of the Epstein Case Is Being Silenced w/ Harley Schlanger

Most of you know my channel is back on YouTube. However, this particular episode will not be uploaded there due to expected censorship. For those who usually watch on YouTube, this show will be available exclusively here, on my website and on other free-speech platforms.

You can always find every new episode — without limitation — at SarahWestall.com, where all viewing options are posted. Rumble, Apple Podcasts, Bitchute, and additional platforms will continue to host the full catalog of my work.

Show Description:

Harley Schlanger, president of the LaRouche Organization, rejoins the program to break down what is not being told about the Epstein case — and why those critical elements are being kept from the public eye. Schlanger lays out the deeper forces at play, revealing how key facts are buried, how narratives are shaped, and why certain names, networks, and connections remain shielded.



We also expand the conversation to other hidden dynamics that impact global politics, finance, and national security — systems that influence the world yet operate beyond public awareness. This episode exposes the concealed structures driving today’s most consequential events, and why the public is deliberately left in the dark.

Harley’s Article on Epstein: Part 1 and Part 2

Other links mentioned in the show:

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at Buy Masterpeace

Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: Buy Retatrutide

See my dad’s stroke protocol at SarahWestall.com/dad (there will be more details included on this page soon)

Please consider submitting a review of my podcast on Apple Podcasts. Your input is valuable and very much appreciated

What recent subscribers are saying:

“You simply want to get the truth out there” - M.S.

“I have been an avid follower since YouTube. I love your attitude, intellect and exchange with your excellent guests.” - KG

“Sarah does great in depth interviews on topics you just don’t hear about elsewhere. So many things she has brought forward - ahead of everyone else” - MW