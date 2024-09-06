I had an important conversation with crypto experts who understand how the technocrats plan on bringing in government controlled CBDC. We discuss how Reggie Middleton’s patents are in their way. His patents are what they want to bring in their currency reset.

When we discuss the horrifying notion of a government CBDC, it is important to recognize the difference between a digital currency and one that tracks all of our assets and controls absolutely everything we do. A digital currency used as a utility is a good thing, one used to control is a bad thing.

Here are the details of the show:

Title: “The Most Valuable Intellectual Property in the World” – Reggie Middleton’s Patents

Description: A powerful group of associates who represent Reggie Middleton joins me to discuss his case and the patents. You will learn the incredible coercion by the SEC to flip witnesses while trying to take control of Middleton’s valuable patents. The group shares their own experiences and explains why they believe his patents are the most valuable patents that exist in the world. You can learn more about this case and about Reggie Middleton’s work at t.me/Veritaseumofficial or on the TwitterX channel at X.com/SovereignRiz/articles

Link to the show: "The Most Valuable Intellectual Property in the World" – Reggie Middleton's Patents

