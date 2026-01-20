The Psychological War Online – How They Target You | Eric Meder
Webinar to protect yourself from psychological war online this Wednesday the 22nd at 7pmCT!
It is beyond obvious that a psychological war is ongoing online and elsewhere. Last week, I published a show with Sharry Edwards in which we discussed her analysis of the true intent of social provocateur Nick Fuentes.
That show produced an unprecedented wave of bot activity and real followers from his cult who disparaged Sharry and me—unlike anything I have experienced before. While I am no stranger to being attacked, the fury that show unleashed was something else.
With the world in such an unstable and chaotic state, I invited Eric Meder—who is also no stranger to online attacks—to discuss this further. He appeared on my program last year to share what he experienced: a shocking story of manipulation and coercion toward self-harm and suicide. You can hear that story here:Mind Control Experiments on Kids: Drug addicted, Depressed, Suicidal by Design w/ Eric Meder
The situation facing our youth is very serious. Kids are being indoctrinated into systems of total control, and most parents are unaware of what is happening. That’s why I asked Eric Meder to return for a free live webinar on this topic on Substack this Wednesday, the 22nd, at 7:00 p.m.
This webinar is specifically designed to help you—and your children or grandchildren—avoid the online minefield.
I also did another show on this issue in September with Chicago radio host John Anthony, whose son tragically committed suicide after joining an online suicide pact. You can watch that heartbreaking show here:
The seriousness of this issue is not going away anytime soon, so we must learn how to adapt and protect ourselves. I also lost my brother to suicide when I was only 15 and he was 14. I know how difficult it can be for families to navigate these issues, even without the added pressure of bad actors digitally targeting their loved ones.
So here are the details of the show with Eric Meder:
Title and link: The Psychological War Online – How They Target You | Eric Meder
Description: Eric Meder rejoins the program to expose how social media and AI are quietly reshaping — and in many cases damaging — the human mind. From the psychological decay caused by algorithmic manipulation to the engineered behavioral patterns targeting children, Eric breaks down the invisible forces driving online dysfunction.
Drawing from his own extraordinary experience of being manipulated by social media systems, He explains how our attention, emotions, identity, and even worldview can be distorted by digital environments we falsely assume we control.
More importantly, Eric offers a roadmap for protecting ourselves and our families. He outlines the strategies for using AI as a productive tool rather than a trap, how to build mental resilience against algorithmic influence, and what parents need to understand about the psychological vulnerabilities of children online.
This conversation goes far beyond the surface-level warnings about screen time. It is a deep dive into the machinery shaping modern consciousness — and what we can do to reclaim our agency.
Ten Ways the 1% Manipulate Us @thewisewolf
1) The first manipulation is the illusion of choice. You think you have two parties representing different visions for America but both parties are funded by the same billionaires, vote for the same surveillance bills, approve the same defense budgets, and serve the same corporate interests. The choice you are given is which color tie the puppet wears, not who controls the strings.
2) The second manipulation is emotional hijacking. The news does not inform you, it activates you. Every story is framed to trigger fear or anger or disgust because those emotions bypass your rational thinking and make you easier to control. You are not watching journalism. You are being subjected to psychological operations designed to keep you in a constant state of agitation.
3) The third manipulation is tribal sorting. The algorithm learns what makes you angry and feeds you more of it until your entire worldview is shaped by outrage at the other side. You are sorted into a tribe not because you chose it but because keeping you tribal keeps you predictable and profitable.
4) The fourth manipulation is false scarcity. You are told resources are limited and the other tribe is taking what belongs to you. Immigrants are stealing your jobs. Welfare recipients are draining your taxes. The other party is destroying your healthcare. Meanwhile the billionaire class has more wealth than any humans in history and could solve most of these problems tomorrow if they wanted to.
5) The fifth manipulation is memory holing. Stories that threaten powerful interests get buried or forgotten within days. Exposed crimes result in no consequences. Historical context that would help you understand the present is never taught. You are kept in a perpetual present with no past to learn from and no future to plan for.
6) The sixth manipulation is controlled opposition. The voices you think are fighting for you are often funded by the same interests they pretend to oppose. The outrage merchant on your side of the aisle is playing a character designed to keep you engaged and angry and tuned in while nothing ever actually changes.
7) The seventh manipulation is the Overton window. The range of acceptable opinion is artificially narrowed so that anything outside it seems extreme. Ideas that were mainstream fifty years ago are now treated as radical. Ideas that serve elite interests are treated as moderate common sense. You are not choosing your beliefs from the full range of human thought. You are choosing from a menu they wrote.
8) The eighth manipulation is learned helplessness. You are shown so many problems with no solutions that you eventually give up and accept that nothing can change. This is intentional. A population that believes resistance is futile does not resist. They scroll and complain and feel superior for understanding how bad things are while doing absolutely nothing about it.
9) The ninth manipulation is identity capture. Your political affiliation becomes your identity, and any attack on your party feels like an attack on you personally. This makes you defend politicians and policies that harm you because admitting they are wrong would mean admitting you were wrong, and your ego will not allow that.
10) The tenth manipulation is the most insidious of all: you are manipulated into believing you are too smart to be manipulated. Every person reading this thinks the manipulations I described apply to other people, the stupid people, the brainwashed people on the other side. That certainty is itself a manipulation. The moment you believe you are immune is the moment you become most vulnerable
Mao stated that China will defeat the west without firing a shot. They are nearly there. The psychological war is but one arm of a larger quiet war being aimed at the west. It started in western allied EU through the spread of socialism. In the 1990's the US was hit, by internal members hence the shipping of US wealth over to the CCP. The CCP allies are giant business who can see larger market share by aiding the CCP. Also under democratic free trade they know that the larger the business the less likely they can innovate. As was seen in innovation experiments around the west such as 110% refund on R&D in the 1990's. It failed miserably. To survive in a democratic free trade situation you must innovate (create new things) which giant business can not do thus the alliance with the CCP. US president DJ Trump is the only person in the western world with the ability to fight back. Which is what he is doing. His first term and the law-fare thereafter opened his eyes. Covid opened the general publics eyes. The fight back has begun, some say too late. But I say better late than never. Soon the quiet war will get loud because president Trump is moving too fast to keep going with a quiet war. So Mao was almost there but the American people woke up after covid as did the rest of the world and put 2 & 2 together and voted in president Trump. If Trump and the USofA win we will see the return of democratic free trade and the demise of socialism which has proved too dangerous to leave. If Trump and the US fail then we will be faced with technocratic authoritarian rule who will use the Nazi strategies. We seen how that went with the "jude" as the germans say. In short we face the whip and the yoke. The last 2 thousand years and all the progress towards freedoms for all will be but a memory you wont be allowed to keep.