It is beyond obvious that a psychological war is ongoing online and elsewhere. Last week, I published a show with Sharry Edwards in which we discussed her analysis of the true intent of social provocateur Nick Fuentes.

You can see that here:

That show produced an unprecedented wave of bot activity and real followers from his cult who disparaged Sharry and me—unlike anything I have experienced before. While I am no stranger to being attacked, the fury that show unleashed was something else.

With the world in such an unstable and chaotic state, I invited Eric Meder—who is also no stranger to online attacks—to discuss this further. He appeared on my program last year to share what he experienced: a shocking story of manipulation and coercion toward self-harm and suicide. You can hear that story here:Mind Control Experiments on Kids: Drug addicted, Depressed, Suicidal by Design w/ Eric Meder

The situation facing our youth is very serious. Kids are being indoctrinated into systems of total control, and most parents are unaware of what is happening. That’s why I asked Eric Meder to return for a free live webinar on this topic on Substack this Wednesday, the 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. This webinar is specifically designed to help you—and your children or grandchildren—avoid the online minefield. You can sign up for the webinar ahead of time at: https://event.webinarjam.com/92859/register/yxw32crr

I also did another show on this issue in September with Chicago radio host John Anthony, whose son tragically committed suicide after joining an online suicide pact. You can watch that heartbreaking show here:

The seriousness of this issue is not going away anytime soon, so we must learn how to adapt and protect ourselves. I also lost my brother to suicide when I was only 15 and he was 14. I know how difficult it can be for families to navigate these issues, even without the added pressure of bad actors digitally targeting their loved ones.

So here are the details of the show with Eric Meder:

Title and link: The Psychological War Online – How They Target You | Eric Meder

Description: Eric Meder rejoins the program to expose how social media and AI are quietly reshaping — and in many cases damaging — the human mind. From the psychological decay caused by algorithmic manipulation to the engineered behavioral patterns targeting children, Eric breaks down the invisible forces driving online dysfunction.

Drawing from his own extraordinary experience of being manipulated by social media systems, He explains how our attention, emotions, identity, and even worldview can be distorted by digital environments we falsely assume we control.

More importantly, Eric offers a roadmap for protecting ourselves and our families. He outlines the strategies for using AI as a productive tool rather than a trap, how to build mental resilience against algorithmic influence, and what parents need to understand about the psychological vulnerabilities of children online.

This conversation goes far beyond the surface-level warnings about screen time. It is a deep dive into the machinery shaping modern consciousness — and what we can do to reclaim our agency.

You can follow Eric Meder on X at Eric_Meder or on Substack: Eric Meder

Listen on audio: