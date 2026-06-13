Intelligence analyst Michael Letts rejoins the program to discuss some of the most pressing issues affecting the United States and its position in the world. We examine recent reports and warnings regarding the evolving relationship between the United States and Israel, including concerns raised by some officials and analysts about the potential national security implications of deepening integration between the two nations.

We also discuss recent legislative proposals aimed at expanding military cooperation and coordination between the U.S. and Israel, and what those developments could mean for American foreign policy, sovereignty, and strategic interests moving forward. Michael shares his perspective on whether these efforts represent a broader geopolitical shift and explores his claim that some factions ultimately want Israel to become a 51st state. He argues these developments could be laying the groundwork for proposals far beyond what most Americans currently envision.

Watch this episode on your favorite platform at sarahwestall.com/the-push-to-make-israel-the-51st-state-michael-letts/

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