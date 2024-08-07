Almost all wars have accompanied major financial change. If you look into the past, you will see it clearly. Here are a few examples:

The French Revolution: In the 1780s France had overspent, over borrowed and ultimately went bankrupt. The ramifications of their situation caused an already primed public to revolt: The financial crisis which left the door open for revolution began during the American War of Independence, when France spent over a billion livres, the equivalent of the state's entire income for a year. Almost all the money had been obtained from loans, and the modern world has seen what overstretched loans can do to an economy. The problems were initially managed by Jacques Necker, a French Protestant banker and the only non-noble in the government. His cunning publicity and accounting—his public balance sheet, the Compte rendu au roi, made the accounts look healthy—masked the scale of the problem from the French public, but by the chancellorship of Calonne, the state was looking for new ways to tax and meet their loan payments. You can read more about how the financial situation was the backdrop of the French Revolution here.

The American Revolution: Perhaps the most important war in United States history was primarily fought over King George III's Currency act. The act forced the colonists to conduct business using printed bank notes borrowed from the Bank of England at interest. The colonists did not want England to siphon off wealth back to England, rather they wanted that interest to stay in the United States for the benefit of their new colonies. After the revolution, a new system was formed where the U.S. government issued their own value based money. Unfortunately, the central bankers knew that great power and wealth is had when you siphon off interest from every person participating in an economy. Thus, after many attempts, in 1913 the private Federal Reserve was created so the very wealthy (mostly foreign/European owned) could control and benefit from the American economy. You can learn more about the creation of the Federal Reserve here .

World War I: The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 paved the way for World War I and a new system of international banking. While there were many factors that led to the “Great War”, the bankers used the war to install a new international model of banking : The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 and World War I revolutionized American international banking. The act provided the United States with the machinery for international banking. The war, by creating the demand for goods and the credit to pay for them, forced the very rapid growth of that machinery. By the end of the war, American bankers had secured the foundation of an American-foreign banking system and made the dollar, which had been of small consequence abroad, only slightly less important to the international economy than the pound. At this point, the current global economic system started to take form. You can read more about this here .

World War II: It is clear that World War I set the stage for a new international economy based on the US dollar and that World War II finalized it. While there is significant evidence that the dollar started to overtake the British pound (the world reserve currency at the time) during the 1920’s, the period after WWII solidified the dollars status: In 1944, almost exactly 75 years ago, more than 700 representatives from 44 nations traveled to the Mount Washington Hotel, a secluded resort in the mountains of Bretton Woods, N.H. With World War II coming to an end, they arrived to hammer out a new financial system for the global economy… Out of Bretton Woods came the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and, most importantly, a new role for the U.S. dollar: "international reserve currency." It became the main currency the world uses to trade and save. You can read more here: How the Bretton Woods system change the world.

I could provide many more examples of how war is really about gaining and changing the landscape of economic power, but the above examples provide a good background to where we are today.

Looking deeper than what you are told in the media, you can see the global financial landscape is changing and the players behind it are fighting for ultimate power. The BRICs, the weakening dollar and the rise of technology has fundamentally changed banking and together have formed a new global war scenario that we are seeing unfold.

While the talking heads want you to believe we are heading for war for noble reasons, the real reasons are different and those reasons are always based on economic and global power.

My latest show with Harley Schlanger addresses this reality. Here are the details:

Title: The Real Reasons behind the Economic Turmoil and Wars w/ Harley Schlanger

Description: Harley Schlanger rejoins the program to discuss the crashing markets and the escalating wars worldwide. What is the real motive behind the wars and why is war always accompanying worldwide monetary changes. We discuss the warring factions and how this all plays into what we are seeing today.

Link: The Real Reasons behind the Economic Turmoil and Wars w/ Harley Schlanger

