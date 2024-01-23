Sharry Edwards rejoins the program to discuss the science behind psychic abilities. Many people believe this ability is either magic or not real. Edwards corrects the misinformation surrounding psychic abilities and shows there are scientific reasons why people have these amazing abilities. We also discuss Hunter Biden’s changed agenda regarding his father, Joe Biden. Lastly she discusses her classes and scholarship program. If you want to learn more about her opportunities, go to https://soundhealthoptions.com/

You can see that show here: https://sarahwestall.com/the-science-behind-psychic-abilities-plus-hunter-bidens-agenda-w-sharry-edwards/

For paid subscribers, I am including a free pdf of the book “The New World Order” by Ralph Epperson.

Here is the forward from the book describing what it is about:

The Great Seal of The Unites States with a pyramid, eagle, Latin phrases, etc. has been reproduced on the reverse side of every American dollar bill, but few in America know what these symbols mean.

The key to understanding the meaning behind all of these symbols is found in the translation of the Latin phrase "NOVUS ORDO SECLORUM," ("The New World Order") found underneath the pyramid on what is known as the Reverse Side of the Great Seal.

Ralph Epperson has spent 27 years in researching the history of the two sides of the Great Seal, and has discovered that those who designed them committed America to what has been called "A Secret Destiny." This future "destiny," called THE NEW WORLD ORDER, is so unpleasant that those who wanted the changes it entails had to conceal that truth in symbols.

This book, THE NEW WORLD ORDER, is the amply documented explanation of what those symbols mean and how they connect to this nation's future. Mr. Epperson is making his research available to the American people so that they may know just what these planners wanted for our future.

And so that they can take corrective action.