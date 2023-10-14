If you are like me, its hard not to notice the one sided coverage by the mass media in support of Israel. Not unlike COVID or the Ukraine War, the mass media and politicians all agree that Israel is the victim and Palestine, specifically Hamas, are the bad guys, a “terrorist organization”.

However, different dynamics are unfolding. Universities and international bodies, like the UN, have spoken out against Israel’s actions in Gaza and countries like China, India and Russia are calling for peace negotiations.

Unlike COVID and Ukraine, the mass media and the politicians are not being supported by typically trusted allies in academia. For someone who has been watching those two groups lead us into the abyss of stupidity during COVID and the Ukraine war, this scene is interesting to watch unfold. It will no doubt have a large affect on what is to come over the next few months.

Win-Win: Support this work - Unique Christmas gifts. If you are looking for something different this year for your loved ones, take a look at our curated list of unique gifts. There is something for everyone starting at only $20. Take a look: Unique Christmas Gifts for 2023!

To make sense of this, I had the opportunity to discuss this with military psyop and Middle East expert, Brian O’Shea. He further explains the dynamics involved in the Israeli and Palestinian conflict and we also discuss the obvious mainstream media propaganda drive and what could be behind their agenda. This is an insightful conversation not easily found elsewhere.

You can see that show here: The Truth About Israel w/ Military Psyop and Middle East Expert Brian O’Shea

Substack members can also see an additional 45 minute video segment with Brian O’Shea below. If you are not a paying member, please accept a free 7 day trial.

Get 7 day free trial

For further context it is important to realize that before this latest attack in Israel, according to the UN, 6400 Palestinians and 300 Israelis have been killed since 2008 during ongoing attacks and operations.

One of the largest Israeli initiatives during this time was Operation Protective Edge which started on July 8, 2014. Israel declared this operation necessary to stop the ongoing rockets being launched into Israel from Palestine. The casualties were immense, specifically on the side of Palestine (see chart).

The latest attack by Hamas has taken the lives of at least 1200 Israelis. If history is a good measure for the number of fatalities to come, we could expect 20x more lives to be taken in Palestine by Israeli forces. Assuming it does not escalate to a larger world war.