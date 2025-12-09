The Truth About Minnesota Somalian Crime w/ Dave Janda

This is my latest appearance on Dr. Dave Janda’s Operation Freedom from this past Sunday. I’ve closely followed the criminal activity surrounding parts of the Somali community, and we had a direct, fact-based discussion about what is actually happening.

Unfortunately, this issue has strayed away from legitimate criminal analysis and reframed as purely racial and political rhetoric. That shift only harms real victims, as the racism narrative now shields criminal behavior from scrutiny. Weaponized racism helps no one.

Trump did no favors when he referred to Somalia and Somalians as “garbage.” While it is true that Somalia has been a failed state since 1991 and that serious criminal issues exist within parts of the Somali community, it is neither accurate nor acceptable to label an entire group of people that way. It’s troubling that this even needs to be stated in 2025.

Trump is not alone in mishandling this issue. Political activists are now using his language as a shield to deflect scrutiny from real criminal activity, which is just as shameful. This dynamic only protects criminals and further victimizes those most affected.

Our conversation hits on some of the most important elements including:

Concentrated Violent Crime - Somalia-affiliated gangs are a growing and substantial problem - 70 to 80% of crime some Minneapolis zip codes and regions - its not a small area International Terror Finance - Somali groups repeatedly investigated for sending funds to Al-Shabaab and ISIS linked entities as documented in DOJ indictments, Treasury Department sanctions and Federal court cases in MN Female Genital Mutilation - Somalia has the world’s highest FGM rate - 98% of girls. This has been imported to the US and MN is a hotspot. The problem is real, is documented and not discussed Welfare fraud and Government program abuse - it’s not isolated. Some sources claim billions have been stolen Cultural Barriers and Political Protection - these people are untouchable. The Somali community is treated as a protected voting bloc. Clan Politics in MN - Somali clan structures have recreated themselves in MN politics. Somali representatives exerting disproportionate influence relative to population size, resources distributed through clan preference networks

Other recent shows you may have missed:

The Psychological Warfare Behind the Headlines w/ Mike Robinson Editor of the UK Column: Mike Robinson, co-editor of the UK Column, joins the program for an in-depth discussion on the accelerating global assault on free speech. We examine how this campaign represents a coordinated attack on foundational Western values — and what that means for the future of open societies. We also explore the growing strategy of amplifying extreme voices in order to drive the public back toward mainstream media as the “safer” alternative, while genuine independent journalists and platforms are quietly throttled and marginalized.

Job Losses Hit the Millions, Real Estate Nightmare, Repo Markets, & more w/ Andy Schectman - Andy Schectman returns for another sharp and timely Friday Night Economic Review to break down the underreported economic realities that have shaped 2025. We dig into the millions of jobs already lost this year—levels now matching the 2020 pandemic collapse—and the additional million-plus layoffs projected for 2026. It’s a crisis unfolding in real time, yet one almost no one in mainstream media will acknowledge. Plus other underreported realities.

Invest in Gold and Silver with a company you can trust, learn more at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Unique Christmas Gifts from my affiliates:

Leela Quantum clothing and more! Get a truly unique gift infuse with Quantum Energy - Leela offers a lifestyle that revolves around utilizing technology, science and biology to perform better, work smarter and live happier.

Anti Aging Powerful Peptide Facial Serum - Packed with the most effective skin rejuvenating peptides on the market. Clean and fresh for full activation and results!

Anti Aging Powerful Peptide Facial Cream - Packed with the same amazing peptides as the serum in a cream based formula!

When buy peptides - use code “Sarah” to save 15%

Inhale Oxygen Water - Superoxygentated water is the fuel that supports your daily active lifestyle. 7x more oxygen concentration of normal water and nothing else!

GOVVI Gas Saving Tablets - Get significantly better gas mileage and protect your car with a cleaner better running engine. Saving money on gas and repairs!

Help the show grow! Considering submitting a review on Apple podcasts:

Thank you to everyone who has supported the show with reviews, shares and simply by being here!