The Ultra-Wealthy Play by Different Financial Rules | Joe Lombardi

The weekly Economic Review is geared to help you understand what's really going on in the world. I could do surface news, regurgitate headlines, and have drive-by conversations. But you deserve better.

It's probably why I'm censored, but it's also why the First Amendment exists in the first place. As George Washington said, "If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter."

We won’t be led to the slaughter for not understanding financial realities, but we will likely be poorer and less prepared.

Here are the details for the show:

See on Substack (uploaded here-click above), watch on your favorite platform at SarahWestall.com or watch/listen on Apple Podcasts.

Show Description:

Investment advisor Joe Lombardi joins the program to explain the growing divergence between what everyday Americans are taught to do with their money and how the ultra-wealthy actually build, protect, and leverage their wealth. Behind those differences exists an entire, largely invisible layer of financial strategies, programs, assets, and opportunities that most people never learn about or realize they may be able to access. Lombardi also explains how government policies, including provisions stemming from the Dodd-Frank Act, have fundamentally changed the risk calculation, potentially leaving average investors exposed during a major financial crisis while the ultra-wealthy often structure their assets to avoid many of those same vulnerabilities.

-

Lombardi reveals how individuals can begin accessing some of the same strategies and opportunities historically utilized by wealthy families. He contends that simply changing how and where your money is accumulated could potentially result in significantly greater long-term wealth—without changing how much you are already saving. Understanding the financial rules, hidden vulnerabilities, and opportunities you may not know exist could fundamentally change how you approach building and protecting your financial future.

-

Learn how you, too, can benefit from smarter, more effective financial strategies—the same strategies used by the ultra-wealthy at SWHawk.com

Recent Posts: