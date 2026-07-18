Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

The World Order Is Being Renegotiated | Martin Armstrong

Exclusive extended interview on Substack
Sarah Westall's avatar
Sarah Westall
Jul 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Legendary economist Martin Armstrong rejoins me for an in-depth discussion on the economic realities unfolding around the world. This one includes a few bombshells you won’t want to miss.

The longer, extended version is available exclusively here on Substack.

You can see the interview at SarahWestall.com or on Apple Podcasts

Program description below…

Other recent shows/posts:

The Biggest Story On Earth Isn't Being Reported | Eddie Conner

The Biggest Story On Earth Isn't Being Reported | Eddie Conner

Sarah Westall
·
Jul 14
Watch now
Redirection on Steroids: Media avoids Reality | Andy Schectman

Redirection on Steroids: Media avoids Reality | Andy Schectman

Sarah Westall
·
Jul 12
Watch now
Freedom Day: Pay off Your Mortgage with Your Foreign Grantor Trust

Freedom Day: Pay off Your Mortgage with Your Foreign Grantor Trust

Sarah Westall
·
Jul 4
Read full story

Legendary economist Martin Armstrong returns to the program to provide the strategic insights and geopolitical analysis that have made him one of the most closely followed economic forecasters in the world. We discuss what President Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping likely resulted in regarding Taiwan and the broader implications for the balance of power in Asia. Armstrong shares his perspective on the negotiations, the interests of the major players involved, and why the public narrative often misses the deeper strategic objectives shaping world events.

Armstrong also discusses his involvement in the brokered peace framework with Vladimir Putin and explains why he believes President Trump has followed many of the key elements outlined in the agreement. According to Armstrong, these developments represent a positive step toward a more productive working relationship with Russia.

See more from Martin Armstrong at MartinArmstrongEconomics.com.

You can see the interview at SarahWestall.com or on Apple Podcasts

Please support the work by supporting my affiliates:

The Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss & Muscle Preservation

The Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss & Muscle Preservation

Sarah Westall
·
June 12, 2025
Read full story
User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Sarah Westall.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Sarah Westall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture