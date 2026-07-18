The World Order Is Being Renegotiated | Martin Armstrong

Legendary economist Martin Armstrong rejoins me for an in-depth discussion on the economic realities unfolding around the world. This one includes a few bombshells you won’t want to miss.

The longer, extended version is available exclusively here on Substack.

You can see the interview at SarahWestall.com or on Apple Podcasts

Program description below…

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Legendary economist Martin Armstrong returns to the program to provide the strategic insights and geopolitical analysis that have made him one of the most closely followed economic forecasters in the world. We discuss what President Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping likely resulted in regarding Taiwan and the broader implications for the balance of power in Asia. Armstrong shares his perspective on the negotiations, the interests of the major players involved, and why the public narrative often misses the deeper strategic objectives shaping world events.

Armstrong also discusses his involvement in the brokered peace framework with Vladimir Putin and explains why he believes President Trump has followed many of the key elements outlined in the agreement. According to Armstrong, these developments represent a positive step toward a more productive working relationship with Russia.

See more from Martin Armstrong at MartinArmstrongEconomics.com.

You can see the interview at SarahWestall.com or on Apple Podcasts

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