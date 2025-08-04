This is the first of two interviews I’m doing with Captain Kieran Kelly—someone with insight we all need to hear. In this first conversation, we focus on the deep corruption unfolding across Europe, the EU, the UK, and especially his home country, Ireland.

Captain Kelly is speaking out despite the risks. He believes that just having this conversation could land him in prison in Ireland or elsewhere in the EU. Fortunately for him, he became a United States citizen, where we still enjoy some basic freedoms—even if they are eroding quickly.

Many believe parts of Europe have already fallen under an ideology that’s rapidly dismantling fundamental rights. We’re seeing similar patterns here—but unlike Europe, we still have a fighting chance, and there are signs of pushback and progress. Over there, it appears dangerously close to a full collapse into tyranny.

As the CEO of the world’s largest ocean cleanup company, Captain Kelly also brings a crucial perspective on what’s really happening with our environment. The second interview will cover that—and for those unfamiliar, it will be eye-opening.

It’s not about the nonsense narrative around CO2. It’s about the real agenda behind what’s happening to the world’s oceans.

Here are the show details:

Title and Link: “This Conversation Would Land Me in Prison in Ireland” – Its the Global Plan w/ Captain Kieran Kelly

Description: Captain Kieran Kelly, CEO of the world’s largest ocean cleanup company, joins the program for a sobering and powerful conversation. He exposes the inverted reality behind today’s environmentalist movement, revealing how global agendas are destroying the very planet they claim to save. He explains how Ireland has become the red canary in the gold mine—a warning sign for the entire Western world.



In today’s Ireland, telling the truth could land you in prison. Captain Kelly speaks openly about how free speech has become the biggest crime, and how his own personal tragedy—the murder of his son—is a stark warning of what awaits if we don’t stand up and fight back. This is a raw, emotional, and critically important discussion you won’t hear anywhere else.

Follow me on various platforms:

Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall

Follow on Apple Podcasts:

Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall

Follow on Spotify: