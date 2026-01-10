Upload on Substack is a highlight reel from my latest discussion with war correspondent Michael Yon. If you want to see the entire episode, here are the details:

Title: This Isn’t About Maduro: The Real Game in Venezuela | Michael Yon

War correspondent and former special forces operator Michael Yon returns to the program to dissect the operation in Venezuela. Yon has spent extensive time in the region covering the geopolitical significance of the Panama Canal—an area closely linked to Venezuela with major global implications.



Having been on the front lines of the world’s most complex and chaotic conflicts, Yon brings unparalleled insight into the realities of war, special operations, and power dynamics on the ground. His firsthand experience provides rare perspective on what is unfolding in the region and why it matters.



You can support Michael Yon’s work and follow his reporting on Substack at https://substack.com/@michaelyon

