Thrive Hour - Enrich your Soul Once a Week

With the heavy, nonstop news cycle—after years of COVID, Epstein, and other disturbing information—much of it important for us to at least understand on the periphery so we can make better decisions, it becomes even more important that we take the time to nourish our minds and our bodies.

Because the truth is—being informed is no longer enough. If anything, the constant exposure to corruption, manipulation, and uncertainty can wear people down, distort clarity, and disconnect us from who we are.

In a quest to nourish my mind—and yours, if you’re willing to take this journey with me—I’ve started a Sunday Night Thrive Hour. You may have noticed that Sunday nights are no longer filled with hard-hitting, issue-based or global economic discussions. Instead, they’re now focused on something just as important—understanding who we are.

This isn’t new territory for me. These are conversations I’ve explored for years. What’s new is the intention—creating a dedicated space to go deeper, more consistently, and more openly into questions that deserve more attention.

This won’t be a straightforward journey. It will be messy as we push into questions that aren’t being asked in the mainstream—around unknown history, spirituality, and intuition. As much as possible, it will be grounded in facts and solid science, but at times it will leave us with more questions than answers. That’s part of it. Growth doesn’t come from staying inside clean, controlled narratives.

And to be clear—nothing is changing when it comes to the hard-hitting work. The Friday Night Economic Review remains, along with my Tuesday and Thursday investigative and deep-dive discussions. On Substack, I’m also sharing articles, exclusives, and enriching webinars for those who want to go deeper. But if we’re going to face what’s coming, information alone won’t be enough. We need clarity, resilience, and a deeper understanding of ourselves. This is about building that foundation.

I hope you’ll take this journey with me.

“Not all those who wander are lost.”

— J.R.R. Tolkien

The clip above is from last Sunday’s show with explorer and author Brad Olsen. You can see the full show at: Lost Civilizations Knew More Than We Do—What Did They Know? | Brad Olsen

Here are the first 3 shows in this series:

Thousands Who Died Describe the Same “Heaven” | John Burke

Disclosures Are Accelerating — What’s Coming Next? | Eddie Conner

Lost Civilizations Knew More Than We Do—What Did They Know? | Brad Olsen

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