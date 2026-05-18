Thrive Hour: Former Archdeacon: Ancient Texts Reveal Hidden Truths About Human Origins | Paul Wallis

Get ready for another soul-enriching journey into human potential. These Thrive Hours are intellectual explorations into ideas and perspectives designed to help bring deeper meaning, clarity, and purpose to your life. In turn, that deeper understanding can help you thrive, grow, and excel in whatever path you choose to pursue.

Don’t Miss! Substack only chat with Marjory Wildcraft this Wednesday, the 20th at 3pmCT!

Description:

Paul Wallis, former church archdeacon turned independent scholar, rejoins the program to explore his latest work and collaboration with Mauro Biglino, The Dragons of Eden. Together, their research investigates one of the most provocative questions of our time: Has the Bible been mistranslated to conceal ancient encounters with non-human intelligence?

Drawing from ancient texts, archaeology, linguistics, and comparative mythology, Wallis and Biglino arrive at strikingly similar conclusions that challenge conventional narratives surrounding human origins, human potential, and humanity’s place in the cosmos. Their work raises profound questions about the true meaning of ancient scriptures and whether key aspects of our history have been misunderstood—or intentionally obscured.

This is another fascinating and deeply thought-provoking conversation bridging science, archaeology, spirituality, and ancient wisdom in a search for greater meaning and a deeper understanding of who we are.

Learn more or purchase his books at PaulAnthonyWallis.com

Listen on Audio:

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As promised in the video, links to past conservations with Paul Wallis and Mauro Biglino:

Paul Wallis:

Mauro Biglino:

WARNING: This material shares a different translation of the bible and ancient texts than most Christians are taught. If this type of material is offensive to you, please do not watch or listen to these episodes.