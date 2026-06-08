Thrive Hour: Humanity’s Survival and Future Depend on More Than Technology | Eddie Conner

Eddie Conner rejoins the Thrive Hour, but today’s conversation veers beyond traditional human development into a much deeper discussion on the merging of science, religion, human intuition, consciousness, and the future trajectory of AI.

NOTICE! All of my shows going forward can be viewed on VIDEO or listened to on audio thru Apple Podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple devices: SarahWestall.com/ListenNow

Together, Sarah and Eddie explore how humanity may be entering another major transformational cycle — one that will fundamentally challenge how we understand intelligence, spirituality, technology, and even human identity itself.

Rather than approaching the future from a place of fear, Sarah and Eddie present a new and thought-provoking perspective on how humanity can not only survive the next age of technological and societal evolution, but potentially thrive through it.

The discussion examines the growing convergence between:

advanced technology,

ancient spiritual concepts,

human consciousness,

intuition,

and the expanding role of artificial intelligence in society.

Conner argues that humanity has experienced great civilizational cycles before — many of which ultimately collapsed. But this time may be different. Despite the turbulence ahead, he believes humanity can survive and evolve through this transition into a new era of human prosperity.

You can learn more about Eddie and his work at: EddieConner.com

Watch or listen to this interview on your Apple Device: Apple Podcast

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