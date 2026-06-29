Thrive Hour: Time Travel Could Explain UFOs — And More | Dr. Ronald Mallett

Why does someone who brings you elite financial guests, geopolitical analysis, cutting-edge technologies, and thought leaders also do these strange Thrive Hours where we discuss intuition, UFOs, human potential, and other unusual topics?

Because that is what makes humans different from machines. It’s also where the future of humanity is going.

The challenge will no longer be who knows the most stuff. It will be who can synthesize what is known. Who can bridge ideas. Who can work at the meta level above individual domains. Who can use their intuitive gifts or reclaim their dormant abilities (yes, we all have incredible gifts to one degree or another).

It is the next frontier of human development. It is exciting, and it has the potential to improve lives. But it also requires a new way of thinking, and it’s our challenge to figure it out.

This does not mean I will stop covering the edge of change in finance, world politics, technology, and other fields. It simply means I am placing a high priority on what makes us uniquely better than AI and robots.

Because humans are special. And amazing.

Show Description:

Time Travel Could Explain UFOs — And More | Dr. Ronald Mallett

Professor of Applied Physics, Ronald Mallett, joins the program to explain why he believes time travel is not only possible, but why it could also explain some of humanity's biggest mysteries—including whether future humans may already be visiting us.

Driven by the devastating loss of his father at a young age, Dr. Mallett dedicated his life to understanding the physics of time travel in hopes of one day finding a way to save him. That deeply personal mission became a lifelong scientific pursuit, leading him to develop a theory he believes could make time travel possible.

In today's Thrive Hour, we explore the science behind time travel, whether changing the past could prevent tragedies or save lives, the grandfather paradox, the possibility of future humans traveling back through time, and why mainstream science has been slow to embrace these ideas.

Whether you're fascinated by physics, UFOs, or the biggest unanswered questions about our universe, this discussion will challenge how you think about time, reality, and humanity's future.

Learn more about Professor Ronald Mallett at Physics.UConn.edu/person/Ronald-Mallett

See on video or audio on your favorite device on Apple Podcasts: Time Travel Could Explain UFOs — And More | Dr. Ronald Mallett

Links mentioned in the show:

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