Thrive Hour: Why Men Were Targeted: Sophia, the Gnostics & Hidden History | Jay Weidner

Jay Weidner joins the Thrive Hour—and this one flips the narrative.

A former Director of Content at Gaia TV and filmmaker behind 15 works on sacred mysteries, Jay breaks down the Gnostics and the first 300 years of Christianity.

We explore Sophia—her story, her meaning, and what the ancients believed. Then Jay shares a bold perspective: the suppression of Sophia wasn’t just about diminishing the feminine—it was an attack on men.

It’s a different lens that challenges what you’ve been told and invites a deeper look at how these ideas shaped the world we live in today.

You can learn more and follow Jay Weidner at jayweidner.com

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