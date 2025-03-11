Reminder that today at 6pmET is the FREE peptide seminar with myself and Dr. Diane Kazer.

Sign up here: SarahWestall.com/peptides

What are Peptides?

Peptides are powerful biological molecules that offer a wide range of health benefits by acting as signaling agents in the body. They play a crucial role in cell regeneration, muscle growth, fat loss, cognitive enhancement, and overall longevity. Peptides like BPC-157 promote healing and tissue repair, while GHK-Cu enhances collagen production and skin rejuvenation. Others, such as CJC-1295 + Ipamorelin, stimulate growth hormone release, aiding in muscle retention and fat metabolism. Unlike traditional pharmaceuticals, peptides often have fewer side effects and work in harmony with the body’s natural processes. Their high specificity allows for targeted therapeutic effects, making them a versatile and promising option for optimizing health, recovery, and performance.

"Peptides are an absolute game-changer, and Limitless is my go-to for the highest quality. After years of bodybuilding, pro soccer, wakeboarding, snowboarding, and recovering from surgeries, my body needed serious healing—and peptides delivered." - Dr Diane Kazer