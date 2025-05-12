Sarah’s Report

Sarah’s Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
1h

Rape of the Mind

(one of the most important reads ever)

Here you go:

https://open.substack.com/pub/soberchristiangentlemanpodcast/p/fyi-book-reading-the-rape-of-the?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=31s3eo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sarah Westall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture