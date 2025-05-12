Satire isn’t just entertainment — it’s a form of resistance, truth-telling, and sanity preservation. As George Orwell said “Every joke is a tiny revolution.”

Satire and humor allows us to deal with difficult or serious problems and to confront truth without being crushed by it.

Satire can say: “Look how ridiculous this is.”, often making the point faster than fact based analysis can.

A comedian or satirist holds an advantage over journalists and politicians. They can spark real change in ways that serious dialogue sometimes cannot. Mockery—making something appear uncool or ridiculous—is often far more threatening to those in power than outrage alone.

And, in today’s loony tunes reality, there isn’t a shortage of material.

That’s why I really enjoy the work of Donald Jeffries. He isn’t just an author and historian, he is one of the sharpest satire writers in the field.

My latest show I bring back on Donald Jeffries to discuss this and much more. Here are the details:

Link to the show: Today’s Lunacy Brings a Golden Age of Satire– Laughing our Way to Sanity w/ Donald Jeffries

Author and researcher Donald Jeffries, known for his sharp investigations into American history and politics, joins the program for a wide-ranging conversation. We explore current conspiracies and news topics, while highlighting Jeffries' unique use of satire to expose the absurdities that traditional journalism often misses. His blend of humor and critical analysis offers a refreshing lens on the complexities of modern society—proving that sometimes, comedy reveals the truth more effectively than straight reporting. Jeffries also hosts the weekly podcast I Protest, where he continues to challenge mainstream narratives and bring attention to overlooked realities.

