A lot of you are really enjoying my latest show with Eddie Conner. Here are a few of your comments:

@bluepearl_8 • 4 hours ago: I love this man! Best video I’ve seen in 2025. Happy new year Sarah and Eddie! @Artsygirl2546 • 5 hours ago: “I had goose bumps almost this entire interview. He confirmed almost everything I’ve concluded over the years and brought in some new insights that I’ve missed! Incredible.” GMM57 • 16 hours ago: “My first experience listening to Eddie Conner and I am so impressed with him; What a beautiful human being that feels so loving and authentic ! Thank you for bringing him on your show, and I will definitely be looking for more of his work and presentations” VeraKlaskow • 17 hours ago: “This is such a beautiful conversation. We need more shows like this one”

And so many more great comments are out there.

You can watch the full show here: Top Psychic Reveals Why 2026 Will Be Different | Eddie Conner

Show Description: One of America’s top psychics, Eddie Conner, rejoins the program to share his intuitive insights into what lies ahead in 2026.

After a turbulent 2025 for many, Conner explains why 2026 continues with elements of chaos—but also marks a turning point toward greater clarity, emotional settling, and hard-earned wisdom. As people begin smoothing out their lives, releasing what no longer serves them, and realigning with purpose, Conner offers perspective on how to navigate the uncertainty with intention rather than fear.

A highly sought-after soul medium, Eddie Conner is known for bringing motivation, grounding, and hope to every interview and client interaction. This conversation is both practical and uplifting—designed to help listeners understand the energetic shifts ahead and step into the coming year with confidence, awareness, and renewed direction.

https://EddieConner.com

Another great show you may have missed:

Humanity Unchained: The Awakening of the Divine Feminine & Masculine w/ Dr. Brianna Ladapo: Brianna Ladapo — intuitive spiritual healer, movement therapist, and certified Naturopathic Doctor — joins the program to explore the extraordinary potential unfolding within humanity right now.

Brianna believes we are living through an unprecedented awakening — a moment in history where every soul alive has consciously chosen to participate. She describes a powerful convergence of human understanding and divine expression, a rising wave of awareness that is accelerating our evolution and ultimately guiding us toward the ascension of humankind.

In this deeply inspiring conversation, Brianna shares how to navigate this collective shift, reconnect with your inner wisdom, and embrace the higher purpose unfolding in your own life. Her message is one of empowerment, remembrance, and profound hope.

Also, this with a great remote viewer, Edward Riordan, was referenced during the show.

