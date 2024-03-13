I really enjoyed my conversation with Dr. Diana Kazer. She is the real deal. She is trying to figure things out and is willing to dig, regardless of what others say or do, to help her patients. That is what I am looking for in a good doctor and it’s what we all need to be looking for.

Our discussion dives into the reality that micro chips and tracking devices have been inserted into dental work, breast implants and other implants. Likely some of these tracking devices are probably not nefarious. Just simply devices to track the performance of the product. But other tracking devices could be nefarious and that’s the problem.

Regardless, did you give informed consent for these?

But we also discuss how toxic these products are and what you are being subjected to again, without informed consent. Many of these products are very toxic and harmful. Kazer works to inform her patients about these issues and what alternatives exist that are not harmful to you. Yes, there are alternatives for people.

Here are the details of the show:

Title: Tracking Devices & Micro Chips in Dental Work, Dermal Fillers, & Breast Implants w/ Dr. Kazer

Description: Dr. Diane Kazer joins the program to discuss the myriad of ways Big Pharma is inserting tracking devices such as micro chips into dental work and breast implants. She also discusses the incredible dangers with dermal fillers and botox. This is a long conversation that was finished on Substack for my members (see below). If you are interested in learning more or joining Dr Diane’s program, go to https://shop.dianekazer.com

Extra segment for Substack subscribers: