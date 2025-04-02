Joe Allen, transhumanism editor for War Room, joins me to explore the future of humanity, the rise of transhumanism, and the evolving role of AI.

Will society fully embrace augmented humans, or will there be widespread resistance? What happens to those who reject human augmentation—will they establish "natural human zones," or could they be marginalized as second-class citizens with fewer rights and abilities?

This conversation dives deep into the challenges and ethical dilemmas of our rapidly changing world, exploring how we can shape the future into a healthier, more balanced reality.

You can follow Joe Allen at

and you can buy his latest book “Dark Aeon: Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity” at https://www.amazon.com/Dark-Aeon-Transhumanism-Against-Humanity-ebook/dp/B0C9FJQD4V?ref_=ast_author_mpb

