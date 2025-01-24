Trillion Dollar 5G Lawsuit, Project Archimedes, Mind Control & DEW Weapons w/Attorney Todd Callender
Attorney Todd Callender rejoins the program to discuss his landmark trillion dollar lawsuit against the federal government for the harm 5G is causing. He also explains what Project Archimedes is and how it aims at dismantling the ill effects of 5G and the psychological warfare that is ongoing against the American people. You can learn more about this at ProjectArchimedes.org
Watch the full show: Trillion Dollar 5G Lawsuit, Project Archimedes, Mind Control & DEW Weapons w/Attorney Todd Callender
El abogado Todd Callender se reincorpora al programa para hablar sobre su histórica demanda de un billón de dólares contra el gobierno federal por el daño que está causando la tecnología 5G. También explica qué es el Proyecto Arquímedes y cómo pretende desmantelar los efectos nocivos de la tecnología 5G y la guerra psicológica que se está librando contra el pueblo estadounidense. Puede obtener más información sobre esto en ProjectArchimedes.org
Vea el programa completo: Demanda de un billón de dólares por la tecnología 5G, Proyecto Arquímedes, Control mental y armas DEW con el abogado Todd Callender