I had to share this incredible display on X today. Many of you may have already seen this, but its worth seeing again because its truly unbelievable.

Today, in an incredible display of ego, Elon Musk and Donald Trump have been publicly feuding. While we have grown accustomed to the emotional drama and ego clashes of billionaires, this particular feud descends into a surreal new low, blurring the line between power play and public spectacle.

In the below post, Trump claims “Elon was ‘wearing thin’, I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

Musk fires back with a huge bomb shell allegation that Donald Trump “is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public”

Someone had an interesting idea that “Musk and Trump’s public feud over the Epstein files could be a calculated deception, a strategic alliance disguised as a conflict, aim at dismantling their shared enemies and consolidating power through mutual benefit and orchestrated chaos”

That is an interesting idea and, if right, it would be a very clever way to encourage the release of the Epstein files.

Not sure if this is all a staged fight or real. But if its real or not, Musk and Trump are digging some big holes:

