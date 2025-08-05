Sarah’s Report

Sarah’s Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
1h

I'd like to take this optimistic view of "Trump," or whoever is calling the shots. But I struggle to do so. I see him as a deeply compromised actor, as compromised as any of our other political elites, I'm sorry to say. I certainly do not see him as outside the entire Epstein sexual compromise network, for instance, just as do not I see Kennedy (or many other elites) outside that network. I want to be wrong. But I don't think I am wrong. I think the goal of all of these people is to endlessly pit us against each other so that they can hang on to their fake kleptocracy. That's what I see.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kaye Barber's avatar
Kaye Barber
3h

DJT HAS ALREADY ALTERED THE WORLD STAGE -

politically & financially

WITH "spirit"

HORAH FOR new FINANCIAL

AVENUES & POSSIBILITIES OF INDIVIDUAL FREEDOM & GROWTH IN new TECHNOLOGIES ie -

ZERO.ENERGY TEC CURRENTLY KNOWN.

VETERANS FOREVER & ALWAYS.

PROTECT ALL OUR CHILDREN

turkeybreeder22 .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sarah Westall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture