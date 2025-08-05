Do you agree with Schectman?
Andy Schectman believes that recent actions by the current administration suggest Trump has a strategic plan to steer us away from the dire economic future we're likely facing.
In simple terms, we have two choices: default on our debt or inflate our way out of it. Schectman argues that Trump’s approach leans toward the latter—using inflation to reduce the debt burden while introducing a new currency backed by gold and other tangible assets. While the strategy is more complex than that, this is the core concept.
He makes a compelling case that these are our only real options—and that inflating out of debt, if executed well, may be the less painful path. It could even pave the way for a more stable and prosperous future—not just for the U.S., but for others around the world.
Listen to the show to hear his argument on this. Do you agree?
Details of the show:
Title and Link: Trump's Economic Plan will Change the World Economic System. Will it Work? w/ Andy Schectman
Description: Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, returns for another powerful Friday Night Economic Review. In this episode, we dive deep into what appears to be President Trump’s unfolding economic plan—an approach that could reshape the global financial system.
We explore:
How Trump’s economic strategy could work—or backfire
The mounting crisis of the collapsing U.S. dollar
America’s crushing national debt and its global implications
What this all means for your savings, investments, and future
As economic uncertainty builds, understanding these shifting dynamics has never been more important. Don’t miss this timely and critical conversation with one of the top experts in precious metals and macroeconomics.
I'd like to take this optimistic view of "Trump," or whoever is calling the shots. But I struggle to do so. I see him as a deeply compromised actor, as compromised as any of our other political elites, I'm sorry to say. I certainly do not see him as outside the entire Epstein sexual compromise network, for instance, just as do not I see Kennedy (or many other elites) outside that network. I want to be wrong. But I don't think I am wrong. I think the goal of all of these people is to endlessly pit us against each other so that they can hang on to their fake kleptocracy. That's what I see.
DJT HAS ALREADY ALTERED THE WORLD STAGE -
politically & financially
WITH "spirit"
HORAH FOR new FINANCIAL
AVENUES & POSSIBILITIES OF INDIVIDUAL FREEDOM & GROWTH IN new TECHNOLOGIES ie -
ZERO.ENERGY TEC CURRENTLY KNOWN.
VETERANS FOREVER & ALWAYS.
PROTECT ALL OUR CHILDREN
turkeybreeder22 .