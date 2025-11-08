I’d be a complete hypocrite if I claimed to fight for freedom of speech but only engaged with people I already agree with.

My latest interview with Dinesh D’Souza wasn’t one I was particularly eager to do—not because I dislike Dinesh, but because I didn’t want to dive into the Gaza–Israel conflict. It’s a difficult subject on its own, and even harder when you know you’ll disagree on key points with your guest.

That said, I was surprised to find that we shared common ground on several important principles. Most significantly, we both agreed that peace in the region must happen as soon as possible, and that a neutral third party should step in to stop the killing.

From there, the region needs to be rebuilt to serve all its people—including the Palestinians—so that everyone can heal and thrive.

I am not naive, there are powerful forces involved in this conflict and peace will not come easily, and, you could argue, that some want the conflict to continue for all sorts of reasons. But it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t push hard for peace.

Included in this post is a clip from the discussion, if you want to see the full show, here are the details:

Link to watch: Trump’s Plan for Gaza, Israel Divided as Netanyahu Fights to Stay in Power w/ Dinesh D’Souza

Description: Author and documentary filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza joins the program to tackle one of the hardest and most emotionally charged subjects of our time — the Gaza–Israeli conflict. While we don’t agree on every point, D’Souza and I engage in a respectful, thoughtful dialogue aimed at uncovering clarity, context, and possible paths toward stability in a region defined by complexity and pain.

We discuss the historical roots of the conflict, the global forces that keep it alive, and the moral contradictions facing both sides. D’Souza also shares insight into his new documentary film, A Dragon’s Prophecy — a powerful exploration of the ongoing struggles and competing narratives shaping the Middle East today.

Ranked #1 in documentary films in the United States: https://TheDragonsProphecyFilm.com

