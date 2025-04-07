I have to admit, this topic is a bit frustrating for me. There’s been a surge of online trolls, and I’m not entirely sure where they’re coming from. Is it because peptides genuinely offer benefits, and they want to scare people away from using them? Or is it because their beliefs are being challenged?

While I’m not sure about the motivations behind these trolls, one thing is clear: the science is straightforward. Gila monster venom is NOT part of the GLP-1 peptides, like Retatrutide and GHK-Cu, that we’re discussing here.

Where did the connection to Gila Monster venom come from?

In the 1980s, scientists discovered a hormone in the human gut called GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1), which helps regulate blood sugar by triggering insulin release, slowing digestion, and curbing appetite. While promising for diabetes treatment, natural GLP-1 had a major flaw: it broke down in the body within minutes, making it impractical.

Then in the early 1990s, researchers studying Gila monster venom identified a compound called Exendin-4. This peptide mimicked GLP-1's effects but resisted rapid breakdown, lasting far longer in the body. This discovery led to the development of the first GLP-1s for type 2 diabetes.

But is Exendin-4 actually venom, and is it harmful?

First and foremost, NO. Exendin-4 is one of over 50 bioactive compounds found in Gila monster venom, but it’s not harmful. While it was originally isolated from Gila monster venom, it’s also naturally produced in our bodies. Not only is it safe for us, but it’s also essential for our proper bodily function.

Additionally, while Gila monster venom contains many bioactive substances—some of which are safe, like water and Exendin-4—others can be harmful, such as proteases. These enzymes break down proteins and can cause tissue damage.

What about the presence of Gila monster venom in Ozempic and Wegovy?

There’s some talk online suggesting that Gila monster venom is in Ozempic and Mounjaro. While there might be evidence to support this claim, I haven’t come across any definitive studies proving it. To verify this, one would have to isolate each ingredient in the product. However, I can confidently say that Gila monster venom is not present in the peptides we’re using. All of these peptides come with independent certificates of analysis confirming that only the peptide is in the vials—no preservatives or other substances.

One more thing: the Gila monster is actually a lizard, not a snake. I didn’t think to research whether it was a snake or a lizard at first—it wasn’t really relevant to me since I was focused on its venom. But it turns out that the Gila monster is one of the only venomous lizards in the world. Venom is usually associated with snakes, so who knew?

In any case, this brings me to my upcoming show, where Dr. Diane Kazer and I will dive deeper into this topic and much more.

Here are the details:

Description: Dr. Diane Kazer returns to the show for a fascinating deep dive into the controversial claims surrounding snake venom—and more recently, Gila monster venom. We unpack the science behind the headlines and clarify how these peptides, inspired by natural venom compounds, are synthesized and used in cutting-edge medical treatments. Dr. Kazer sheds light on where the “snake venom” myth originated and why it caught fire online. We also explore the powerful and often overlooked benefits of therapeutic peptides, which are revolutionizing medicine by improving metabolic health, enhancing recovery, and supporting longevity. This is an eye-opening conversation packed with surprising facts and actionable insights.

Link to the show: Truth about Gila Monster Venom & the Miracle of Peptides for Human Health w/ Dr. Diane Kazer

-

Other recent posts:

-

Follow me on various platforms:

Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall

Follow on Apple Podcasts:

Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall

Follow on Spotify:

-

Support my work by supporting my affiliates

Buy Gold and Silver - Get Access to the Private Price List and Protect your assets at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Buy Super Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:

- Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J