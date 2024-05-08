First, Wow! What a great response to my last post “Who are the most interesting people alive that you want me to interview?”. People have submitted a lot of suggestions. I will take a ton of time to really look through all the great suggestions.

One person who keeps coming up is my friend Clif High. He is a fan favorite for many. So I did a search to bring up all of my interviews over the years with Clif. There are almost 2 dozen videos at this point. Many of these have been deleted off Youtube and may not be accessible by video anymore. But they should all be available by podcast. Here is a link to those: Clif High interviews

I will surely have him on sometime in the future, but those should keep the most ardent fans busy!

I am excited to dig through all the great people you have suggested. I am positive there are many amazing people and topics that need more light.

In the meantime, below are my two latest shows, please check them out:

Title: Turbo Cancers Skyrocket as Doctors are Persecuted for Having “Cures” w/ John Richardson

John Richardson joins the program to discuss his father’s incredible journey with an effective treatment for cancer. His father was a medical doctor who learned that Apricot pits significantly help to reduce cancer. He thought the innocent practice of helping people live longer and healthier was a good thing. But in this backwards world, those that make huge strides in reducing cancer are fiercely persecuted. Often their products are completely banned and many pay with their lives and their medical licenses. In a time when Turbo Cancer is on the rise, we need “cures” not persecution. You can learn more about his family’s journey at https://rncstore.com/pages/johnrichardsonjr

Link: Turbo Cancers Skyrocket as Doctors are Persecuted for Having “Cures” w/ John Richardson

Title: Impending Revolution, Lies will Trigger Institutional Collapse w/ Christopher James

Christopher James returns to the program to discuss the planned chaos being subjected onto our countries. We discuss how TikTok has become a tool for the younger generation to learn truths not otherwise seen in the media and why this is the real reason they are aiming to ban the platform. He also shares how he has helped others safely to get out of the corporate system. Lastly we discuss why removing heavy metals and toxins from your body is critical for overall health. You can follow Christopher James at https://awarriorcalls.com/

Link: Impending Revolution, Lies will Trigger Institutional Collapse w/ Christopher James

