Attorney Rachel Rodriguez of the Vires Law Group has spearheaded a series of criminal referrals targeting Dr. Anthony Fauci and other prominent public health officials for their roles during the COVID-19 pandemic. Collaborating with the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation, Rodriguez's firm has submitted detailed legal complaints to district attorneys and attorney generals across seven states, including Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Oklahoma. These referrals allege serious crimes such as murder, manslaughter, human trafficking, racketeering, and abuse of vulnerable individuals.

Rodriguez and her legal team are focusing on state-level prosecutions rather than federal charges due to the pardon issued by President Biden. However, that pardon only applies to federal offenses — it does not shield Dr. Fauci and others from prosecution under state criminal law. This legal strategy allows states to pursue charges such as murder, manslaughter, and abuse of vulnerable individuals, which fall under their own jurisdiction.

The legal actions are grounded in testimonies and evidence from over 80 victims (and growing )and their families, who claim that hospital protocols and federal directives led to unnecessary deaths and suffering. Specific allegations include the administration of harmful treatments like Remdesivir, denial of life-saving alternatives, and coercive medical practices that violated patients' rights. The referrals also highlight the use of fear-based tactics to enforce compliance with public health measures.

Notably, the referrals name several high-ranking officials alongside Dr. Fauci, including Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Dr. Francis Collins, Dr. Robert Redfield, and Dr. Peter Daszak. Additional individuals named include hospital administrators and local authorities in the specific states and counties where the referrals were submitted. The legal documents argue that, through their positions of authority, these individuals implemented policies that caused widespread harm and violated state laws.

Two state district attorneys have now launched criminal investigations based on these referrals, marking what could be a turning point in the pursuit of accountability for pandemic-era decisions. The legal actions led by Rachel Rodriguez and her collaborators are being welcomed by many who feel abandoned by institutions they once trusted. For countless families who believe their loved ones were harmed—or even killed—due to reckless or criminal policies, the silence from government has been demoralizing and has led to a collapse of faith in both government and elected officials. These investigations reflect a rising public demand for transparency, accountability, and justice in how the COVID-19 crisis was handled.

Attorney Rachel Rodriguez sits with me to have an in-depth discussion on this important effort.

Here are the details of the show:

You can learn more about this important action at https://www.vireslaw.group

Link to watch: Two States Start County Criminal Investigations against Fauci and Friends w/ Attorney Rachel Rodriguez

