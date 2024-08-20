This is one of the most important interviews I have done and that you or your state representatives should listen to. Its one of those rare bi-partisan opportunities where legislators could be laser focused on an issue that would greatly help most Americans.

Episode Description:

South Dakota State Representative, Julie Auch, joins the program to discuss the UCC legislation that was changed over the past decade in every state to facilitate the great taking of your homes and security assets. We discuss the simple 2 line reversal of the UCC legislation that is necessary to protect you from the great taking. Legislators all around the country, on both sides of the isle, are meeting and discussing how to implement this successfully in their own states during the next sessions. It is critical this is done immediately in your state if you want to keep your home. You can learn more at https://trunorthpublicpolicy.com/

Link to the show: UCC Legislation was designed for the Great Taking of your Home & Assets w/ Rep. Julie Auch

