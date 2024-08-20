This is one of the most important interviews I have done and that you or your state representatives should listen to. Its one of those rare bi-partisan opportunities where legislators could be laser focused on an issue that would greatly help most Americans.
Episode Description:
South Dakota State Representative, Julie Auch, joins the program to discuss the UCC legislation that was changed over the past decade in every state to facilitate the great taking of your homes and security assets. We discuss the simple 2 line reversal of the UCC legislation that is necessary to protect you from the great taking. Legislators all around the country, on both sides of the isle, are meeting and discussing how to implement this successfully in their own states during the next sessions. It is critical this is done immediately in your state if you want to keep your home. You can learn more at https://trunorthpublicpolicy.com/
Link to the show: UCC Legislation was designed for the Great Taking of your Home & Assets w/ Rep. Julie Auch
Since realistically the players in the White House actually were installed in 1871 ? Without the “We the People” being aware that our Country was being taken over in a silent coup, and they work for the corporation that was created at that point, every vote has been a sham, and every law created or changed, and every other decision made for/by the phony corporation is null and void, and need be immediately returned to the point before the corporation illegally took control of “We the People”, and our Tax payments. Any good Lawyer could wipe the slate clean and restore our Republic to the shape it was in before the bankers made the underhanded deal that the common American was never told about. Every President elected after the Civil War was illegally elected, because they were running for a different position, for a corporation, which the voters had no idea even existed. American voters were voting for a President to lead The United States of America, working for “We the People” like every time before. We the People were never informed of the Corporation created to masquerade as our great nation, while stealing the taxes, and using them to wipe this country off the map and kill or enslave each and every one of us. The evidence here would wipe these devil worshipping crooks out in an honest court, but they’ve covered that too with compromised judges sitting everywhere. But isn’t this the avenue to pursue ? A petition to restore control of America back to the peoples choice for our Country, and control of the SatanBeast and his bloodthirsty entourage of PedoTranny fruitcakes to the hangman. A petition with 4 billion signatures from every corner of the World, to end whatever deal was illegally struck unbeknownst to the American public, and restore America. Even the United Nations couldn’t ignore a petition with 4 billion signatures. Once heads start rolling for all the crimes against humanity, a lot of bad people gonna turn good (or lose their head. Plenty votes there. Someone start a petition.
