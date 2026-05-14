Based on breaking news reported last night by both Fox News and NewsNation, I posted this:

Representative Luna has now provided an update.

It appears the CIA did take MK-Ultra, JFK, and other sensitive files from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), but according to the update, it was not a “raid” and it did not occur yesterday:

If what Representative Luna is saying is true, the CIA did take sensitive documents they were not supposed to remove.

Those documents reportedly contain information and “secrets” they do not want the public to access.

As I said in my post last night, we are living in unprecedented times where information is reaching the public like never before, while simultaneously propaganda is operating at full throttle to control and shape the narrative.

Note: You should watch or listen to the video uploaded in last night’s post. MK-Ultra survivor Cathy O’Brien explains why her 1995 congressional testimony remains sealed for “national security” reasons.

Other recent posts: