Now uploaded on Substack is my recent conversation with Jesse Beltran. This version includes the original intro that was intended for the public release, but due to a miscommunication between my editor and me, it was not included elsewhere and is available here on Substack.

This is a powerful and important discussion on energy weapons and their capabilities, including how nanobots and frequency-based technologies can be used for various agendas.

Below are the full details for the show:

Title and Link: Verifiable Evidence: Nanotech Found Inside Human Bodies | Jesse Beltran

Note: the link brings you to the show page on SarahWestall.com. If you want to see the new intro, watch on Substack.

Description: Jessie Beltran, investigator and expert on directed energy weapons, joins the program to break down the reality behind nanotechnology findings reported in humans around the world—what is known, what is misunderstood, and what evidence actually exists.

Beltran is the technical lead of Mind Nexus, an organization dedicated to uncovering hidden technologies, documenting tangible and verifiable evidence, and supporting individuals affected by directed energy exposure and Havana Syndrome / AHI-related phenomena.

In this conversation, we explore the technical mechanisms behind these claims, how directed energy research has evolved, what legitimate concerns exist, and where speculation diverges from provable data. Beltran also shares details about Mind Nexus’s upcoming documentary and their ongoing investigative work.

