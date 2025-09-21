This week’s Friday Night Review I was joined by Andy Schectman to discuss the accelerating financial developments from around the world. One of the top stories is the reported action by Vietnam to shut down over 86 million bank accounts for lacking biometric data verification - a sweeping, nationwide move that ties basic banking access to biometric enrollment.

This is the first country wide crack down by a government to force biometric use and to restrict accounts without it.

But this is not the only country moving in this direction. India, Thailand, Nigeria and the Philippines are others who have implemented aspects of this.

Many are discussing the Digital ID, which is concerning, but for practical purposes, the Digital ID is just a cleaned up Social Security Number. But when you tie it (or anything you want to track) to biometric data, then it takes surveillance to another level. This now becomes a persistent, very hard-to-change identifier tied to your body. That isn’t just a better SSN — it’s a durable link between person and record, and it changes the surveillance equation.

Besides this top story, we also discuss the Fourth Turning, a book by William Strauss and Neil Howe on the broader “generational theory” they developed.

Strauss & Howe propose that Anglo-American history moves in repeating saecula (roughly an 80–100 year cycle) made of four turnings, each lasting ~20–25 years:

The High — institutions strong, public optimism. The Awakening — spiritual/values revival, challenge to institutions. The Unraveling — institutions weaken, individualism rises. The Fourth Turning (Crisis) — acute national crisis that destroys old structures and builds new ones.

They theorize that we are in the fourth turning - the crisis period.

You can hear more about it in the show with Andy Schectman. Here are the details:

Title and Link to the show: Vietnam Shuts down 86 Million Bank Accounts, The Fourth Turning & more w/ Andy Schectman

Description: Andy Schectman returns to the Friday Night Economic Review. First we discuss the biometric ID program recently rolled out in Vietnam and reports that 86 million “non-compliant” bank accounts were shut down. We talk plainly about what that means — who gains power, who loses freedom, and how ID systems plus payment rails can be used to enforce compliance. Vietnam is a blue print for what will be rolled out everywhere.

Then we step back into the long view with Strauss & Howe’s Fourth Turning — the idea that nations cycle through seasons and we’re now in the last stage marked by decadence and decay.

BPC-157: A peptide that is taking the world by storm due to the incredible results people are seeing with gut repair, muscle and ligament repair and anti inflammation.

If you are suffering from GI or digestive issues or muscle injuries and pain, this peptide is worth trying.

GI or digestive issue relief reported in days to 2 weeks

Muscle/ligament Repair Patterns show people are seeing less pain and better function within 2–6 weeks.

Patterns show faster wound closure, reduced inflammation and swelling , and earlier return to activity.

Widespread reports of increased energy, mood and feeling “younger”

Human and animal studies continue to show promising results. Note: The FDA has issued a warning that BPC-157 has risks due to potential “peptide related impurities”. This is precisely why I am very careful to provide you access to peptides that go through rigorous protocols proving the peptide does not contain impurities. Be careful who you buy from. Quality really matters.

LINKS TO BUY: BPC-157 comes in capsules or as an injectable:

Buy in Capsule form here - common dose is one or two 250mg capsules daily;

Buy as an Injectable here - common dose is 250–500 mcg once daily , or 250–500 mcg twice daily during the first 1–2 weeks for acute flares/injuries. Must buy reconstitution solution with injectables

USE CODE "sarah" to save 10%. Pay directly from your bank account and save an additional 5%.

Typical cycle: 2–4 weeks up to 8 weeks, then 2–4 weeks off before reassessing. Its important to cycle with all peptides to maintain effectiveness.

Note: Its better to start on a lower dose and build to a higher dose if necessary

Disclaimer: As with all supplements, consult a medical professional with questions or concerns.

