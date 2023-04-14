The Government of the United States Virgin Islands filed an amended complaint against JP Morgan Chase Bank on April 12, 2023 demanding a jury trial and action for damages. The acting Attorney General of the Virgin Islands is Carol Thomas-Jacobs whose office filed the amended complaint.

The Virgin Islands has been in a set of lengthy court battles including one that resulted in a $105 million settlement against the Epstein estate.

"The US Virgin Islands Attorney General has settled her sex-trafficking lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate for $105 million – plus half of the sale price of his so-called “Pedophile Island,” source

But strange developments in the case has emerged. Attorney General Denise George had been the AG since May 14, 2019 but was fired by Virgin Islands Governor Bryan from her position days after filing the lawsuit against JP Morgan:

The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands has fired the attorney general of the U.S. territory who pursued various cases against disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, including a lengthy legal fight that resulted in a $105 million settlement. The removal of Denise George comes just days after she filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase in New York and accused the company of helping Epstein finance the illegal exploitation of women and children in the U.S. Virgin Islands and beyond. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. did not provide a reason for relieving George of her duties in a statement Sunday, saying only that she would be replaced by Assistant Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs. source

Here is what Governor Bryan had to say:

However, on New Year’s Eve, Gov. Bryan confirmed to several news outlets that George was fired from her position as attorney general. ““I relieved Denise George of her duties as attorney general this weekend. I thank her for her service to the people of the Territory during the past four years as Attorney General and wish her the best in her future endeavors. Assistant Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs will serve as Acting Attorney General,” Bryan said in a statement.

According to inside sources, Gov. Bryan claimed that he was unaware of Carol Thomas-Jacobs intent on suing JP Morgan. But incriminating details emerged showing that the Virgin Islands had given Epstein millions of dollars in tax breaks and incentives:

Epstein received over $144 million in tax exemptions from the V.I. government since 2013, according to the complaint filed by George in 2020, which was later changed to $80 million in a subsequent amended complaint. Epstein first began receiving tax benefits from the Virgin Islands government in 1999, after the Industrial Development Commission approved his company, Financial Trust Co., as a beneficiary, granting him a 90% exemption on income tax and 100% exemption on excise and other taxes. EDA CEO Wayne Biggs Jr. told The Daily News in February 2020 that Epstein complied with the terms of his agreement, and an applicant’s criminal history does not disqualify them from obtaining tax benefits from the government. “We understand he was a sex offender, but his application was not involved in any type of business that was related to that area, his business was more the financial markets,” Biggs said at the time.

With all of this as a backdrop, you must question the sincerity of the Virgin Islands. You must also question the Justice System's ability to provide justice considering the obvious mishandling of the Epstein case from day one resulting in virtually every big player involved with Epstein to come out unscathed. After all, we have a massive blackmail and sex slave ring with underage girls sitting under our noses and the "authorities" have done little to bring justice.

Bringing down Epstein is good, but there are hundreds of other rings that could be disbanded if we had an honest functioning justice system. Believe it or not, "Epstein is the tip of the ice berg" according to Detective Rothstein who has prosecuted and taken down more pedophile rings than any other in the history of our country. A true investigation into the Epstein blackmail and pedophile enterprise could yield tremendous gains in freeing numerous other sex slaves and it could keep them from enslaving many more in the future.

See the court filing: U.S. Virgin Island v JPMorgan Chase Bank N.a. Second Amended Complaint Filed April 12 2023

