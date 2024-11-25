Sharry Edwards (pioneer credited for creating the bioacoustics field of medicine) put together a personal protocol to analyze why you are struggling to lose weight. The protocol provides individual details on why your body is holding on to unnecessary fat.

While there are many commonalities between people, there are many factors that are unique to each individual that can make the process of losing weight extremely difficult for some (probably to most people as they age).

People should not be discouraged, most people have extra weight for reasons that are not entirely your fault. After all, just a few decades ago most people were not over weight, now they are. Sharry’s analysis will tell you specifically why you may be struggling to shed those pounds.

We introduced this in a recent show: Decoding Lies & Intentions, Analyzing Personality & Health Profiles by Frequency w/ Sharry Edwards

We will be doing a follow up episode to provide this analysis to the public to help people with their New Year resolutions to lose weight.

But, for Substack supporters, I am providing it to you now so you may start taking advantage of this personalized information and get a head start on your weight loss journey.

We are also looking for 3 people to volunteer to be analyzed on air by Sharry in the follow up show. If more than 3 people volunteer, I will just pick 3 people randomly to be fair. Regardless, the program described below will still give you an individual analysis whether you volunteer or not.

Included below for subscribers is an explanation of the program and how you can get your personalized analysis.

*

Before I share that, in case you missed the last show I did with Todd Callendar, here are the details:

Title: Tesla Files and Trumps Uncle, UFO Files, the Electric Universe & Suppressed Science w/ Todd Callendar

Description: Todd Callendar rejoins the program to share his insight into some of the top issues from UFO files, COVID, suppressed science, advanced physics and more. Callendar possesses unique insight with decades of experience in the financial sector and his groundbreaking lawsuit against the Department of Defense for their role in the COVID operation.

Link: Tesla Files and Trumps Uncle, UFO Files, the Electric Universe & Suppressed Science w/ Todd Callendar

*

Personalized Analysis for weight loss: