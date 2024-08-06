Last year I did a series of conference presentations and interviews discussing the extreme legislation going on in Minnesota. I warned that this was coming for the country and that we must be aware and fight against it.

I discussed issues from the most extreme abortion laws in the world (yes, in the world) to legalizing pedophilia, to orchestrating the highest percentage of deaths in the country in nursing homes during COVID.

People may remember when a set of democrat governors sent sick younger people to nursing homes. It was widely reported back in 2022 that Cuomo, Newsom, Whitmer, and others were doing this practice. What the press didn’t report was that Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, had sent the sick to nursing homes too. The difference was that Walz continued this practice for 2 months after New York and the other states stopped. That insanity resulted in Minnesota having the highest percentage of deaths in nursing homes in the country.

That was not reported. Why?

Walz also has serious character flaws. From the typical crazy mandates for Minnesotans to wear masks while his family enjoys maskless days on vacation in Florida to drunk driving to lying about his rank in the military. This will all come out, but its the legislation that concerns me the most.

*

Hopefully you will see the extremes that we are heading for and what Walz represents by watching/listening to a couple of my past presentations/interviews. Below are a couple I included for you.

The first is a presentation I gave last June at an international conference on the extreme legislation in Minnesota. The second is an interview with Dave Janda on his Operation Freedom platform.

Extreme Legislation coming for You – Sarah Westall International Conference Presentation: Sarah Westall presents at the Scandinavian Freedom News event on the state of America. Sarah shows how Minnesota’s latest legislation is a red flag warning to the country. She shares how specific legislation is not only the most extreme in the country but also the world.

The Cult’s Extreme Censorship and Legislation Operations – Sarah Westall on Dave Janda’s Operation Freedom Show: Sarah Westall joins Dave Janda on his show Operation Freedom to discuss the extreme legislation that is sweeping through the country. It is important people become hyper vigilant and pay attention to the details of the legislation. Often it is disguised as something good for you, but be assured, it is not. As they say, the Devils are in the details.

There is a strong narrative that both parties are the same. That may be true at the national/international level. Definitely there is evidence to support this claim. But I assure you, at the local level, there is a difference. There are those that follow the national extreme cult policies and those that actively fight them to preserve our freedom. Be sure you know the difference and join their cause because our future depends on it.

