This week I had another great conversation with my friend Alex Newman. For those that do not know Alex, he is an exceptional journalist with deep knowledge of the United Nations, the global cult and geopolitics.

Alex was educated at some of the most elite international schools on the planet which gave him a unique perspective on global affairs.

Growing up with elite children, he learned their culture and ways. But different from many of them (who he claims were raised as old world pagans), his family had a Christian worldview and his values are pro-human.

In my latest show, we discussed the march to world war and how the planet is a stage for the globalists. The theater provides a backdrop to transfer wealth into the hands of the elite will simultaneously giving up more of our freedoms.

But before we get into that, I want to share a couple of important news items.

*

First, I just posted an article this past Friday on the recent United Nations vote:

Today the United Nations voted on whether Palestine should be officially recognized as a full UN Member state. For this resolution to pass, the council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the U.S., Britain, France, Russia or China to pass. Today’s vote had 12 in favor to one against with the resolution failing due to the United States veto.

The United States was the only country that voted no. Leaders throughout the world are now stating that Washington is in “complete isolation”.

The world is a large stage where much is theater, but when the world starts to realistically frame the United States as an isolated country, that means something. It is a sign of times to come. You can read the full article here: United States “practically isolated” vetoing Resolution recognizing Palestine as a full UN Member State

*

Next, I reposted a clip from RFK Jr’s family on X. The clip was originally posted by Erin Elizabeth from Health Nut News. You will see an incredible montage from Kennedy’s family supporting Joe Biden’s run for president.

https://twitter.com/sarah_westall/status/1781777888301445291

Why did I share this with you? Because normal families would not spend the time, money and effort to run a “commercial” against their brother/family member in favor of Biden, the least liked president in US history, unless there was a deeper reason.

While I don’t know the exact reason without being a fly on the wall during their meetings, it is highly likely they are being blackmailed or coerced. Again, normal families do not do things like this.

I am pointing this out so you can start to recognize these tactics when you see it. While it is impossible to recognize blackmail/coercion all the time, it is important for you to recognize it as much as you can.

Becoming aware is important to protect yourself from being a victim of propaganda and games that are not in your best interest. I am not advocating for any presidential candidate here, rather I am advocating for honesty and truth without manipulation and nefarious agendas (maybe its not possible, but still a worthy goal).

*

Here are the details on my latest show with Alex Newman:

Title: War Games & Capturing Your Childs Mind w/ Alex Newman

Description: Alex Newman rejoins the program to discuss the nefarious intentions behind almost all wars. It’s a game which they play on both sides. We discuss how to see through the smoke and mirrors and what we must do to avoid being manipulated into giving up our rights, which is their ultimate goal. You can follow Alex Newman or buy his book, “Indoctrinating our Children to Death” at https://libertysentinel.org/savechildren/

Link: War Games & Capturing Your Childs Mind w/ Alex Newman

*

** Recent Substack Post you may have missed: Dark Psychology Secrets and Manipulation

*

Remove Graphene Oxide, Heavy Metals & More: MasterPeace sets the standard as the keystone detoxification support in todays toxic world. The natural master binder, Clinoptilolite Zeolite, nano sized and paired with Marine Plasma nutrition, sub-nano sized, is a breakthrough in holistic detoxification!

Questions about Zeolites and Marine Plasma:

Do zeolites strip the body of essential metals and nutrients?

People are concerned with this question when taking zeolite. There are many beneficial metals, such as iron, magnesium, and chromium, which our bodies need to function. It is an understandable concern, since zeolite detoxifies heavy metals from the body. Yet, there need not be any fear of taking zeolite. When your cells need certain metals, they are marked with a protein and then cannot be pulled out by the zeolite. It essentially neutralizes the positive charge of the metal. People who are anemic are able to take zeolite with no problem or fear of this mineral stripping their bodies of necessary iron. (source: HealthyZeolite.com - Read more…)

What is Marine Plasma?

The basic idea behind Marine Plasma is that in very specific places in the open ocean, vortices are created that collect billions of simple plants called phytoplankton. These microscopic-sized plants use sunlight and minerals to create the most bio-available, mineral-rich liquid on earth. (source: Dr Tom Cowan - Read more…)

Why is MasterPeace just better? By combining marine plasma with incredibly powerful, nano sized and intact zeolites, MasterPeace is able to remove heavy metals and toxins more effectively than any other product on the market while providing you with incredibly powerful nutrition. A 2-month supply at only $52.99 is a great price and they are the only company working to prove its effectiveness with transparency and ongoing trials. That’s why I endorse MasterPeace.

Learn more or buy now…