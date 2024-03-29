Todd Calender was the first attorney to sue the Department of Defense representing plaintiffs against the compulsory Covid vaccination of members in the US Armed Services.

While the federal courts at the time dismissed his case and almost all other cases, they were also hard at work changing laws protecting the basic human rights of all Americans, not just service members.

That is evident in the new rules recently that went into effect January, 2024. Here is more on that: US health authorities quietly removed Americans’ right to informed consent that was codified in the Nuremberg Code

It is surreal that we are living through these times. But as mature adults, we must face the situation as it is and address what we can.

In my most recent show with Todd Calender we discuss the legal framework of war and why he believes we are already at war.

For paying members, I have included some information that shows where the money that is funding activities in Ukraine, China and the latest attack in Russia may be coming from. This is important to know who is behind attacks and other nefarious activities. If you are not a paying member, please enjoy a 7 day free trail:

Get 7 day free trial

Here are the details of the show:

Title: War on US Soil w/ Department of Defense opposing Attorney Todd Calender

Description: Attorney Todd Calender rejoins the program to discuss the current state of war in the United States and in the world. He shares what this may mean legally and what we should prepare for. We also discuss his recent testimony in the Croatian parliament and what other governments officials are doing to end the ongoing crimes against humanity that have been committed and continue to be committed against the people of the world. You can support Todd Calender and his work by subscribing to his platform, Clouthub.

Link: War on US Soil w/ Department of Defense opposing Attorney Todd Calender