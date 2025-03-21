Andy Schectman rejoins the program to discuss the actions by President Trump to shut down numerous federal agencies and to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse. We address the comparisons of these actions to what the United States would go through if it was undergoing a bankruptcy reorganization. Its hard not to see the comparisons. We also discuss the latest actions from the COMEX, which are again, never seen in our lifetimes. Only buy from a company you can trust. Learn more and receive the private price list for precious metals at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Link to show: Plus: Is Trump bringing the US through a Bankruptcy Reorganization? Planning for Reset w/ Andy Schectman

-

Beware: Gold Companies Defrauding Customers with Inflated Prices on Gold IRAs

Recent investigations, including a Washington Post exposé, have uncovered a growing scheme by gold companies that prey on unsuspecting investors, particularly retirees, looking to protect their life savings by investing in gold IRAs. These companies frequently use popular media personalities and influencers to promote their services, creating an illusion of trust and credibility. However, behind the scenes, these firms are charging exorbitant markups on gold coins, resulting in massive financial losses for customers.

🕵️ How the Scam Works:

Targeting Retirees and Conservative Investors – These companies often target older investors who are seeking to diversify their retirement portfolios and safeguard their wealth from market volatility. Excessive Markups on Gold Coins – While the price of gold fluctuates based on market rates, these companies mark up gold coins by 30-50% or more, selling them at vastly inflated prices. Gold IRAs with Hidden Fees – Investors are encouraged to roll over their IRAs into gold-backed retirement accounts, but hidden fees and inflated prices erode the value of these accounts over time. Many have bought when gold market prices were much lower only to see their portfolios still significantly underwater after gold prices have increased substantially.

💸 The Consequences:

Loss of Life Savings – Many investors have reported losing large portions of their retirement funds (we have seen upwards of 80%!) due to these predatory markups.

Illiquid Investments – Gold coins purchased at inflated prices are often difficult to resell without incurring major losses.

⚠️ A Call to Action: Protect Your Wealth

To combat these unethical practices, I am working closely with Miles Franklin Precious Metals, a trusted and reputable company that prioritizes fair pricing and transparency. Our goal is to help restore the savings and IRAs of those who have been defrauded and to provide secure, honest alternatives for those considering gold investments.

If you or someone you know has been affected by these gold IRA schemes, it’s not too late to take action and safeguard your financial future. I have created a form for you to reach out to Miles Franklin to explore safe and ethical ways to protect your retirement. I am hand delivering these directly to Andy Schectman.

📢 Stay informed, stay protected: Only buy from companies that do not employ predatory practices. Your life work is worth protecting.

-

Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall

Follow on Apple Podcasts:

Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall

Follow on Spotify: