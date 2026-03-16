Was the Strait of Hormuz Deliberately Left Vulnerable?

This is my appearance today on Dr. Dave Janda’s live program, which airs in Michigan. He asked for my assessment of the Iran war and what is really happening behind the headlines.

In this discussion, I break down how both the country and the world are changing. We talk about the growing shift away from traditional political parties — with more than 45% of Americans now identifying with neither party — and how that could impact the upcoming midterm elections, assuming those elections are not rigged and genuinely reflect voter preferences.

We also examine the broader strategy behind the war. As usual, the conversation goes beyond what the mainstream media is discussing, offering a perspective you’re unlikely to hear elsewhere.

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