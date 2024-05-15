My latest show was immediately deleted by Youtube. I am not surprised anymore when shows are deleted and are given strikes, but I am when they are not related to the cabal’s carefully crafted narrative with Big Pharma, the 2020 election, now Israel or even human trafficking.

This current show is about JFK’s murder with Jerome Corsi. So apparently they either do not approve of the JFK murder topic, they don’t like Corsi, or they are looking for a reason to give me another strike. Any or all 3 could be possible.

Of course Google’s censorship and controlling behavior is so damaging to society that civilized people will ultimately need to stop this horrid practice. Since they were funded by Darpa initially (i.e. your tax dollars) and they are a monopoly in many countries and for many services, if they are going to continue to destroy the fabric of society with promoting the wicked and censoring debate and ultimately truth, then for the sake of humanity, we need to seriously break their monopoly by only using freedom oriented competing platforms like Substack, Bastyon, Brighteon, Rumble (hopefully that lasts) etc...

But unfortunately, this type of tyranny can last decades if good people do nothing. George Bernard Shaw said it well:

All censorships exist to prevent anyone from challenging current conceptions and existing institutions. All progress is initiated by challenging current conceptions, and executed by supplanting existing institutions. Consequently, the first condition of progress is the removal of censorship.

I am not surprised by their censorship anymore. Most of my work never makes it to Youtube anyways and I never expected it to get much traction there when I created my 3rd channel. It’s just a way to maybe get more listeners to my other platforms. If you are still using Youtube in a big way, you really do need to stop.

That being said, it does give us a great idea as to what information threatens their power. Apparently this show triggers them. What isn’t there to like about that! But it also means it needs to be listened to and shared far and wide.

Here are the details of the show:

Title: We are Living in the Truman Show, Endless Wars, Endless Lies, JFK’s Murder w/ Dr Jerome Corsi

Description: Dr. Jerome Corsi joins the program to discuss new evidence showing the indisputable facts that the president was murdered. We also discuss the Truman Show weirdness that are living in with the endless lies, endless wars and propaganda.

Link: We are Living in the Truman Show, Endless Wars, Endless Lies, JFK’s Murder w/ Dr Jerome Corsi

Share if you find this information important Share

*

Win-win – Support this work: To protect your assets from the coming monetary turmoil, considering buying gold and silver. Even a little will go a long way to protecting your family. Or convert your IRA into a gold IRA and protect it from what’s coming. Contact info@MilesFranklin.com, tell them “Sarah Sent Me” and you will receive the best prices and the best service in the country. That is a guaranteed!