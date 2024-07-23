Putting this chaos into perspective, we must not forget that the World Economic Forum posted on the front page of their website in early in 2020 their intent of reseting the entire world using COVID as the initial catalyst.

If you are not familiar with this, you need to be. Here is the mini documentary I created back in mid 2020 based on the great research work of Grace Van Berkum explaining this:

I cannot believe its already been 4 years since I created this video. It seems like yesterday. Regardless, if you watched the video, you saw images such as this one:

In this image they explain the Fourth Industrial Revolution:

The Fourth Industrial Revolution represents a fundamental change in the ways we live, work, and relate to one another. It is a new chapter in human development, enabled by technology advances that are commensurate with those of the first, second and third industrial revolutions, and which are merging the physical, digital and biological worlds in ways that create both promise and peril. The speed, breadth, and depth of this revolution is forcing us to rethink how countries should develop, how organizations create value, and even what it means to be human. Now, as the world grapples with COVID-19, there is an opportunity to further harness the power of the revolution in ways to create a more inclusive, human centred global economy.

The website was 100’s of levels deep explaining how they are going to reset the world in almost every aspect imaginable. It was virtually impossible for this website to be created and put out there AFTER COVID came to the picture. They must have been working on this website for years BEFORE COVID started. That is an obvious fact.

Now that COVID is over, the reset has not stopped. Since that time, we have been in upheaval with continuous 5th generation warfare/psyop operations on the people. This is why I am telling people that they need to disengage their emotions from the current events:

David Icke wrote:

Whatever the detailed background - we are for sure facing what I call perceptual and emotional blitzkrieg from hereon. The Cult is going to throw so many upheavals, challenges, and changes at the population, financial, political, military, digital, food supply, etc., that they won't know which one to respond to first. As soon as one comes, another will follow, then another. The goal is to divide us and break our spirit so we become submissive and acquiescent. It is a technique known as 'Future Shock', a term coined by sociologist and futurist Alvin Toffler in 1970. It has been defined thus: Future shock is a sickness which comes from too much change in too short a time. It’s the feeling that nothing is permanent anymore. It’s the reaction to changes that happen so fast that we can’t absorb them. It’s the premature arrival of the future. This is the reason for the blitzkrieg that is planned. We are already in the opening stages. My term 'blitzkrieg' is most appropriate given that the word refers to 'a military tactic calculated to create psychological shock and resultant disorganisation in enemy forces through the employment of surprise, speed, and superiority in material or firepower'. In this case, the entire global population is the 'enemy' and 'blitzkrieg' is known as the 'Great Reset'. The way to respond is with calm, big-time CALM, no matter what is thrown at us. To support each other and put down the irrelevant fault-lines of divide and rule. They want the chaos to make us fight with each other, to panic and 'lose it'. We must not give them what they want.

Remember, the end goal is their global reset. The operation is ongoing and will not stop unless they are forced to stop or until they achieve their agenda.

