Recently I published an article and an interview about the amazing new compound that mimics exercise. In that article I highlighted how this peptide has been demonstrating incredible potential benefits in preclinical studies:

Weight Loss and Fat Reduction : In a study conducted by researchers at the University of Florida, obese mice treated with SLU-PP-332 lost approximately “ 12% of their body weight over a 28-day period” , without changes in their diet. University of Florida News

Enhanced Exercise Capacity : Normal-weight mice treated with SLU-PP-332 exhibited a “ 70% increase in running duration” and a “ 45% increase in running distance” compared to untreated controls, highlighting its role in boosting muscle activity. University of Florida News

Muscle Fiber Composition : The compound increased the proportion of oxidative type II a muscle fibers, which are more fatigue-resistant, thereby contributing to improved endurance. PMC

Mitochondrial Function: SLU-PP-332 enhanced mitochondrial function in skeletal muscle, leading to greater energy production and endurance. PMC

This has generated so much interest, the company had to shut down back orders as too many inquiries have been coming in. Fortunately they are working to rebuild their stock and anticipate being able to process new orders in about 4 weeks.

But, for those that cannot wait, there are other peptides/compounds that provide similar effects (and some additional ones) depending on what specific results you are aiming for. Below are some other options.

Note: This information is from my research and personal use. I am unable to provide any medical advice. As with all peptides and supplements speak to your doctor. These compounds/peptides are for research purposes only.

Weight loss options:

Retatrutide (injectable): Considered a Next-Gen Peptide for Weight Loss & Metabolic Health (New England Journal of Medicine) Unlike Ozempic Semaglutide (Ozempic) and Tirzepatide (Mounjaro), Retatrutide actively burns fat rather than just suppressing appetite making it the most effective GLP-1 on the market. - Chart below are average results in 48 weeks based on clinical trials: Our supplier does not add additional ingredients such as yeast and preservatives. Many doctors believe this is why, along with proper detox protocols, people are seeing much less side effects. If you are interested in this peptide know that it is HIGLHY effective and be mindful of detoxing properly with water and other protocols. You should speak to your doctor or join Dr. Diane’s Tribe to ensure you are comfortable with aggressive weight loss and are following responsible protocols. - Note: for reference, I downgraded my dosage in half because I was losing weight too quickly. I now take 3mg weekly down from 6mg. - Order Retatrutide here - Use code “Sarah” to save 10% - This is an injectable. As such you will also need to order reconstitution solution - If using an injectable is new to you (or intimidating), you can join Dr. Diane’s Tribe to learn how. ChatGPT also gives you detailed information on how to administer. - Note: This peptide will likely be much more expensive as big pharma is moving to make it an exclusive offering to solely keep the profits. Based on history, the price will likely skyrocket to 10x what the price is today. If you want this, you will need to be mindful of this lingering issue. 5-Amino-1MQ (capsules) Great alternative for someone wanting accelerated weight loss in capsule form. - In human trials (including preclinical and phase 1/2 studies), participants showed 5-8% body weight loss after 8–12 weeks of treatment. The percentage could be higher when combined with a caloric deficit diet and regular exercise, potentially nearing 10-12% body weight loss in 3–6 months. Note: The end results could be comparable to Retatrutide depending on your activity level and body’s response. While it has been shown to reduce appetite, it will likely be less appetite reducing as Retrutratide but more effective in other ways. - Unlike many other weight-loss compounds that lead to muscle loss, 5-Amino-1MQ may help preserve lean muscle mass while promoting fat loss. This makes it particularly beneficial for those wanting to lose fat without sacrificing muscle. - NNMT inhibition may also play a role in brain health. Early studies suggest it could have positive effects on neuroprotection, potentially reducing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. - Currently I am taking both Retrutratide and 5-Amino-1MQ to help with muscle preservation. - You can order 5-Amino-1MQ here - Use code “Sarah” to save 10%

If weight loss is not your goal, there are other effective peptides/compounds that give you amazing benefits.

Best for recalibrating body composition (more lean muscle, less fat) - especially beneficial as you age.

Ipamorelin

Promotes fat loss while preserving lean muscle mass, Increases energy and enhances muscle recovery and Improves overall metabolism and body composition.

Ipamorelin key benefits:

Fat Loss and Body Composition Improvement Increased fat oxidation : By stimulating growth hormone release, Ipamorelin encourages the body to break down fat and use it for energy, helping with fat loss .

Preservation of lean muscle mass: Growth hormone promotes muscle protein synthesis, which helps preserve muscle while reducing body fat. This makes it ideal for body composition improvement. Improved Muscle Growth and Recovery Stimulates muscle growth : Increased GH levels can enhance muscle regeneration and promote lean muscle gain, making Ipamorelin beneficial for those aiming to build muscle mass.

Enhanced recovery: Growth hormone helps repair and regenerate muscle tissue after intense exercise, aiding faster recovery and reducing muscle soreness. Improved Sleep Quality Enhanced deep sleep : Growth hormone, released by Ipamorelin, is naturally produced during deep sleep . This helps promote better sleep quality, particularly REM sleep and slow-wave sleep , which are crucial for recovery.

Better energy levels: Better sleep results in higher energy levels, improving focus, mood, and overall performance during the day. Anti-Aging Effects Increased collagen production : Ipamorelin can stimulate collagen synthesis, leading to healthier skin , joints , and ligaments , offering potential anti-aging benefits.

Improved skin appearance: Due to the stimulation of collagen and tissue regeneration, it may help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve skin elasticity. Increased Bone Density Strengthens bones: Growth hormone plays an important role in bone density and health. Ipamorelin may help increase bone mineral density and reduce bone loss, making it potentially helpful for people at risk of osteoporosis. Enhanced Cognitive Function Mental clarity : There is evidence to suggest that growth hormone can improve cognitive function by enhancing brain metabolism, memory, and concentration, particularly as one ages.

Neuroprotective effects: Higher growth hormone levels have been shown to support brain health and may help prevent cognitive decline.

You can order Ipamorelin here - use code “Sarah” to save 10%

This is an injectable. As such you will also need to order reconstitution solution

At 200mcg, the 10mg vial contains 50 dosages or a little less than a 2 month supply.

Often people order the Ipamorelin-CJC-1295 stack to get even more compounded benefits. You can order that here - that stack is a 60 day supply

The world of peptides is amazing as you dive into the incredible benefits. I am taking a collection of them currently to test them out for myself and to report to you. I am currently taking the following:

Retatrutide - 3mg per week - my goal: weight loss 5-Amino 1MQ - 1 capsule per day - my main goal: maintaining muscle mass Ipamorelin-CJC-1295 stack - 200mcg per day - my main goal is anti-aging and sleep

I will also eventually start on GHK-CU copper peptide for anti aging and SLU-PP-332 for maintaining weight and muscle mass. I am not going to use SLU-PP-332 for weight loss, rather for maintaining muscle mass, increased endurance and energy. Although it has shown to be excellent for a lean body and reducing weight as well.

I plan on being on a maintenance protocol of some combination of the above. I am also going to try a few different peptides for stress reduction. As I use different ones I will report back what I am finding and learning.

If you are really adventurous, go to ChatGPT and start researching all the various peptides that are available to you. If there are any peptides you want me to dig into more, let me know below in the comment section below.

Just so you know, I have literally researched every peptide available from my supplier at least in a minimal fashion. I don’t know which ones are best yet, but the ones I am sharing so far are contenders for being the most effective. But, as I learn more, I will share more.

This article is for information and research purposes only. If you want to try any of these yourself, consult your doctor. You may also join Dr. Diane’s Tribe. Note: I am not a medical professional and this information is not intended to be medical advice.