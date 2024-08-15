Yesterday I posted that I got my Youtube channel back. Well… today they took it down again.

The world started to look normal for a day.

For some reason I do still have a backup channel, it only has 3200 subscribers and lacks many of the videos and goes in and out of the strike penalty box, but here is the link to it: https://www.youtube.com/@SarahWestall-official

I am sad for the state of this country, but as I said in the last article, I am not surprised.

Tomorrow I will post the latest show and another episode of the Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare. Getting back to business…