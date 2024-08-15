Yesterday I posted that I got my Youtube channel back. Well… today they took it down again.
The world started to look normal for a day.
For some reason I do still have a backup channel, it only has 3200 subscribers and lacks many of the videos and goes in and out of the strike penalty box, but here is the link to it: https://www.youtube.com/@SarahWestall-official
I am sad for the state of this country, but as I said in the last article, I am not surprised.
Tomorrow I will post the latest show and another episode of the Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare. Getting back to business…
These mental manipulation companies should all be held accountable for damages to society; YouTube, Google and others should be taken out of the hands of criminals and only the users themselves should restrict what they want to see or search for.
We’ll find you no matter where you are, Sarah;)