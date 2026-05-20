Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

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Ernst Eck's avatar
Ernst Eck
1d

Ghoulgle is Zionist Globalist anti white Christian Corpseoration. When you are fighting this Ghoul you are fighting for all of us and I hope that you are victorious.

Strangely enough we have an ally in Iran who has struck some of their infrastructure in the UAE. Iran is also threatening to cut its communication cables under the Strait of Hormuz. 👍

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Jon's avatar
Jon
3h

Good luck and Godspeed with your lawsuit!

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