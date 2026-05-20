Dear Friends and Supporters,

First, a heartfelt thank you to every single person who has donated to this case. Your generosity has brought us one important step closer to our fundraising goals. This isn’t just about me — it’s about something much bigger.

This lawsuit is a brutal battle on multiple fronts: antitrust violations, defamation, coordinated Big Tech censorship, viewpoint discrimination, and government overreach. You can read here about the brutal, abusive treatment Google has directed at me — including defamation through porn star associations dominating the front page of Google search results and much more. We are holding powerful institutions accountable for weaponizing platforms to silence independent voices, spreading damaging impersonator content, and destroying livelihoods through anticompetitive practices. Every donation fuels this critical fight for free speech, accountability, and justice.

Case Update – May 2026

The case is now picking up momentum. As many of you expected, Google LLC and YouTube LLC have filed a Motion to Transfer the case from Washington D.C. to the Northern District of California.

We will strongly oppose this motion. Our filing contains a detailed 400-page argument demonstrating deep systemic bias in the California court system against cases like ours. Moving the case there would severely undermine our ability to get a fair hearing.

Key Deadlines:

Our opposition to Google’s motion to transfer is due by June 17, 2026.

Google’s reply (if any) is due by July 8, 2026.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly will then decide whether the case stays in D.C. or gets moved to California.

All defendants’ deadlines to respond to the complaint (answer or motion to dismiss) are currently stayed until 45 days after the judge rules on the transfer.You can read Google’s Motion to Transfer here: www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/63414818/WESTALL_v_GOOGLE_et_al

How You Can Help

Legal battles like this are extremely expensive. We are now entering the active briefing phase, with our opposition due in less than a month. Every dollar goes directly to legal fees, research, and filing costs needed to fight Google’s motion and keep the case in D.C.

Your support at this stage is truly critical. We cannot do this without you.

I’ll continue posting regular updates here on Substack as the case progresses.

Thank you again for standing with us. Your support reminds me daily why this fight matters.

In truth and courage,

Sarah Westall