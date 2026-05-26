Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

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Thrive Hour: What a Neurosurgeon Saw Beyond Death Changes Science & Spirituality | Dr. Eben Alexander

This Week's Thrive Hour
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Sarah Westall
May 26, 2026

Neurologist and End of Life Experiencer, Dr. Eben Alexander, joins the Thrive hour to share his remarkable near-death journey and the profound insights it gave him into the nature of consciousness and human existence. We discuss how the materialist framework that has dominated modern science for over a century has clearly stunted human development by dismissing consciousness and anything that cannot be physically touched or measured as “non-science.”

Now, with the rise of quantum physics and deeper scientific exploration into human consciousness, science may once again be helping move humanity into a new era of understanding and development.

Dr. Alexander shares why he believes science and spirituality are no longer opposing forces, but are instead converging into a deeper understanding of reality itself.

You can learn more about his work and take free classes at EbenAlexander.com

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Offers Mentioned in the show:

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