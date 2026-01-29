Let’s be honest: what comes next probably won’t shock my regular listeners or readers. Most of the shock was burned out of us years ago. We’ve already lived through the whiplash, the contradictions, the narrative reversals.

But for those still being boomeranged around by the mass media — and not listening to independent channels like this one — what Gerald Celente lays out will be shocking.

This interview has been a long time coming. Over the years, Gerald and I tried more than once to make it happen, but schedules never quite aligned. This time, we nearly ran into the same problem — but we were both determined to finally make it work.

Here are the details:

Link to the show: What Comes Next May Shock People | Gerald Celente

Following Sarah’s monologue on the deteriorating state of the media and our institutions, legendary trends forecaster Gerald Celente — founder of the Trends Journal — joins the program.

As a trends watcher for over 40 years, Celente brings a unique perspective on the truly unprecedented global climate we are now living through. In this wide-ranging conversation, we break down the global economy, Davos, Greenland, the surge in gold and silver, and the deeper power shifts reshaping the world. Celente also shares what he’s watching next — and why he believes the current moment marks a major historical inflection point.



You can sign up for the Trends Journal at https://TrendsJournal.com

You can also listen on Audio:

Also, my clip with Christina Bobb is hitting home “TheAmerican People are Sick of Everyone”

Other recent posts: